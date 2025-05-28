753 duplexes: Emefiele asks Appeal Court to upturn final forfeiture order

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has asked the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division to upturn the order of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja which granted the federal government full control of 753 duplexes units in Abuja.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had earlier obtained a final forfeiture order from a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to seize the estate, located on Plot 109 Cadastral Zone C09, Lokogoma District, Abuja.

The estate was initially linked to an unnamed former government official, who was alleged to have built the estate from proceeds of crime.

However, Emefiele, through his counsel, Mr. Adeyinka Kotoye, SAN contends that he ought to have been involved in the proceedings, as he holds an interest in the property.

While seeking the Appeal Court’s reversal of the trial court’s ruling, Emefiele told the court that EFCC published the interim forfeiture notice in an obscure section of a newspaper, making it difficult to detect.

The embattled former CBN governor further explained that he was simultaneously managing three criminal cases in both Abuja and Lagos, which hindered his ability to notice the publication.

He further accused the anti-graft agency of deliberately concealing the forfeiture case from him, despite their ongoing engagement with him on other charges.

The trial court dismissed his claim, ruling that the EFCC had followed due process and that the newspaper notice was sufficient and declared that the notice, “Could not reasonably be described as hidden.”

Not satisfied with the order, Emefiele lodged an appeal on April 30, 2025, requesting the Court of Appeal to reverse the judgment delivered on April 28, 2025, annul the interim and final forfeiture orders dated November 1st and 2nd December 2024 respectively and grant his application filed on January 28, 2025.

He argued that the trial court misconstrued his application and erroneously dismissed it without proper consideration of critical facts, asserting that the orders were founded on “hearsay, suspicion, and no proper evidence.”

Emefiele also maintained that he possessed both legal and equitable interests in the estate, despite the court’s assertion that he failed to provide proof of ownership.

“The entire ruling is a miscarriage of justice,” Emefiele said and

added that “The failure of the trial judge to properly evaluate the affidavit and documents before him is perverse and has caused a miscarriage of justice.

“The orders were made in breach of the 1999 Constitution and are therefore null and void”, he said.

The Court of Appeal is expected to schedule a hearing date in the coming weeks.

It would be recalled that, Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie of an Abuja High Court, sitting at Apo had, on Monday, December 2, 2024, issued an order of final forfeiture of the 753 uncompleted duplexes and other apartments located on Plot 109 Cadastral Zone C09, Lokogoma District, Abuja.

The commission had stated that the proceedings for the forfeiture of the estate were in line with Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud Act, which allowed for action-in-rem.

EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale said in a statement that, the proceedings that yielded the final forfeiture of the estate were products of actionable intelligence available to the commission.

According to him, “The company flagged by our investigations denied ownership of the estate following publications made in leading national newspapers.

“On the basis of this, the commission approached the court for an order of final forfeiture, which Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie granted on Monday, December 2, 2024,” Oyewale said.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE