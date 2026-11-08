75-year-old man marries 18-year-old in Bauchi community

A surprising incident occurred in Yalo town, Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State, where a 75-year-old man, Baba Yalo, married an 18-year-old woman.

The marriage, which has sparked heated debate among residents of the area, has highlighted differing views on relationships involving significant age differences.

Despite the age gap of almost six decades between the couple, the wedding ceremony was held in a joyful atmosphere, with family members and well-wishers in attendance.

Residents of the area have continued to express different opinions about the marriage, with some describing it as a surprising development, while others view it as a legitimate union in line with their religious beliefs and traditions.