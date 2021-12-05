75% of human diseases originate from animals — VCN Acting Registrar

The Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN) has said that about 75 per cent of human infectious diseases originate from animals.

VCN said animals can carry harmful germs, such as bacteria, fungi, parasites, and viruses which are shared with humans and cause illness.

The Acting Registrar of the Council, Dr Ezenwa Nwakonobi disclosed this at the 4th Convocation and 6th Investiture Ceremonies of the College of Veterinary Surgeons Nigeria on Saturday in Abuja.

Nwakonobi stated that there is a connection between the life of a human and an animal.

He said: “75 per cent of human diseases come from animals, if we are able to control the disease in animals, humans are protected, but people don’t know that connection in this part of the world.

“Our job is the protection of human health through the prevention of disease in animals.”

The keynote speaker, Professor Oyewale Tomori, while speaking with newsmen said the veterinary profession has not been fully used in Nigeria as veterinarians have not shown the versatility of their training.

The Professor of virology said veterinarians are constrained by certain perceptions of people who see them as people who deal with just mere animals.

According to him, the work of a veterinarian is much more than that of animals.

“In terms of epidemic and outbreak of most diseases, most of the diseases come from animals, instead of making use of the veterinarians who know more about those diseases, we are using the human doctors who have little knowledge about animal diseases which are transmitted.

“The training they have put them at an advantageous position to more than what they are doing for the country”.

The Provost of the College of Veterinary Surgeons Nigeria, Professor Jarlath Umoh, said the programmes of the College are aimed at professional development

He noted that convocation and investiture ceremonies cover a period of three years (2018, 2019 and 2021), adding that a total of 286 veterinarians were awarded Fellowship.

“Presently, there are 258 residents enrolled in the programmes of the College. In addition, 92 veterinarians have been admitted into the programmes of the College and are yet to assume studies.

“Central examinations were introduced as one of the quality control measures,” he said.

In her address, the President of Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN) AIG Dr Aishatu Abubakar Baju while commending the graduands, charged them to maintain the ethics of the profession.

“It is important that having achieved this new status of the fellowship of the college, you will continue to be guided by clearly defined code of ethics which are emplaced to provide and ensure a good relationship between you and your professional colleagues and clients in the discharge of your duties,” she added.

