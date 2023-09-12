The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Tuesday, said unaccredited foreign universities were still running satellite campuses in Nigeria.

This is despite government efforts at ensuring that the menace is completely eradicated as graduates from such schools are not eligible for the compulsory one-year national service.

The Scheme’s Director General, Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, made the disclosure at the 2023 Annual meeting of Professional and Regulatory bodies having operational links with the Scheme.

While commending the Nigerian Universities Commission’s continued efforts in publishing names of unaccredited institutions, he said this, however, has not eradicated the activities of agents running satellite campuses and awarding certificates to foreign schools in Nigeria

” Many of the so-called private universities in neighboring countries such as Benin Republic, Togo, Cameroon, and Niger are operating campuses in Nigeria,” the DG said.

In view of this, the DG, who spoke through the Director ICT, Mrs Christy Uba, said it would continue to engage other critical stakeholders to ensure that unqualified graduates are not allowed into its mobilization process.





On her part, the Director of the Corps Mobilization Department, Hajiya Walida Siddique Isa, reiterated the Scheme’s commitment to mobilising only qualified graduates.

Representatives of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), and National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), in their separate goodwill messages, commended the mobilisation process of NYSC and pledged more support to ensure seamless mobilization process.

