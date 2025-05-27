72% of pupils in Borno, Yobe, Adamawa can’t read, UNICEF raises alarm

As Nigeria marked the 2025 Children’s Day, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has raised concerns over the state of children’s welfare in the North-East, revealing that 72 per cent of pupils who complete primary school in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states cannot read basic text.

Speaking during a press conference in Maiduguri on Tuesday, Joseph Senesie, Chief of the UNICEF Maiduguri Field Office, said pupil in northeast can’t read; the situation — as alarming, warning that millions of children across the region are still denied access to their most basic rights.

He noted that an estimated 2 million children remain out of school across the northeast and warned that 12 local government areas in Borno and Yobe continue to report high numbers of unvaccinated children, leaving them vulnerable to preventable diseases.

Senesie reminded the public of the grim realities facing children in Nigeria’s conflict-affected region, describing them as the country’s “most neglected yet most invaluable resource.”

“Our children remain Nigeria’s greatest treasure,” he declared. “Yet the vast majority are still without legal identity, education, healthcare, and protection.”

He said the theme of this year’s celebration — “Tapping the Untapped Natural Treasure” — serves as a call to action for all stakeholders. “Our children are our future, yet far too many remain invisible, unprotected, and underserved,” he said.

According to him, only 3 in 10 children in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa have had their births officially registered. This, he explained, denies them legal identity and excludes them from essential services such as healthcare, education, and social protection.

“Are we truly unlocking the potential of our children — our untapped treasures?” he asked. “Or are we allowing systemic neglect to rob them of their future?”

Despite the challenges, Senesie acknowledged the progress made by state governments. He praised the implementation of the Child Protection Law, open defecation-free declarations in five local government areas, and Borno State’s N100 million contribution to the Child Nutrition Fund. He also commended the inauguration of 27 Local Government Committees on Food and Nutrition as significant steps forward.

“These are commendable milestones that reflect leadership and political will,” he said. “But we must not rest. The work is far from over.”

Senesie urged government officials, civil society organisations, and development partners to intensify efforts to close existing gaps in nutrition, immunisation, child protection, sanitation, and education.

He reaffirmed UNICEF’s commitment to these goals, disclosing that in 2024 alone, nearly 600,000 children in the northeast were treated for severe acute malnutrition, 2.48 million under-five children received vitamin A supplements, and 1.2 million were immunised with the pentavalent vaccine.

He expressed appreciation to UNICEF’s international partners — including BMZ (Germany), the UK’s FCDO, SIDA, the EU, Norway, Canada, GPE, and ECW — for their sustained support.

UNICEF, he vowed, will remain a voice for every child, working closely with governments and partners to ensure that children in northeast Nigeria not only survive but thrive and realise their full potential.

He appealed to the media to continue amplifying children’s voices, urging journalists to see themselves as “not just observers, but advocates, guardians, and change agents.”

