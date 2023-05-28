More than five decades after he began his studies, a former lawyer and actor identified as Arthur Ross has finally walked across the stage at the University of British Columbia (UBC), with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

The 71-year-old is now the new record holder for the longest time to complete a university degree in Canada.

He enrolled at UBC in 1969 with an interest in acting.

He left the institution to pursue a certificate from the National Theatre School and later switched his focus to law. He worked as a lawyer for 35 years before retiring in 2016.

According to him, he was motivated by a passion for learning and a desire to sharpen his brain, hence, the reason for his long stay in school.

“I have been to all of my children’s graduations. My daughter says I really should go off and pursue a master’s degree somewhere. I am pleased to have come this far,” he told BBC.

