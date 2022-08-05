70 per cent youths participated in voters registration exercise, says APC North-West Organising Secretary

At least 70 per cent of Nigerian youths have registered at the just concluded voters registration exercise across the country.

This was made known by the Northwest zonal organising Secretary of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Salisu Uba Tsafe during a press conference in Kaduna on Friday.

According to him, “about 70 per cent of Nigerian youths have registered in the just concluded voters registration exercise across the country.”

He explained that the leadership of the party in the zone is not relenting especially in the area of mobilising youths and women ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Tsafe, however, admitted that although it is not time for the campaign, the party is strategising on how to mobilise and sensitise Nigerians across the board to vote for the APC at all levels.

In its effort to sustain power in the next elections, Tsafe mentioned that the party is already working on some of the challenges confronting the party, adding that any identified challenge will be addressed before the commencement of the campaign.

On youths’ participation in the forthcoming elections, the Zonal Organising Secretary encouraged the youths to be more objective in their thinking and also give all the required support to the party.

“We are also appealing to all stakeholders to wake up to their responsibilities especially because the Northwest has the highest number of eligible voters which the youths constitute the highest part,” Tsafe stressed.

