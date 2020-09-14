70% of PR professionals in Nigeria have less than five years work experience —Report

PUBLIC Relations practice in Nigeria may be wallowing in the murky pool of inexperience, if a recent report , which described over 70 per cent of its workforce, as having less than five years on-the- job experience, is to go by.

According to the annual PR Report, released by the Global Media and Public Relations agency, BlackHouse Media (BHM), it has therefore become imperative for seasoned professionals and institutions, in the industry, to begin to explore the idea of establishing teaching faculty in PR management, to stem the worrisome tide.

The faculty, the Report believes, will be able to equip new graduates seeking career opportunities in PR, and bridge the yawning gap such inexperience may cost the industry.

Worthy of note, also, is the report’s claim that 12% of Nigerian PR agencies have been in operation for five years, 19% have been in operations for more than 5 years and less than 10, whilst only 9% have been in operation for over 20 years.

Another highlight of the report is the continued dominance of the masculine gender of the industry, with a record of 74 percent, with women constituting a negligible 26 percent of the industry.

Interestingly, the relatively young agencies, within the age bracket of five years, seem to have a higher proportion of men, with women, comprising only 21 percent of women PR professionals. On the other hand, older agencies that have been practising for 11 to 20 years parade 44percent of women professionals as their staff.

While the report describes such gender imbalance as ‘not limited to Nigeria’, it however argues that having more women in the boardroom will improve profitability.

Another not-too-pleasant scorecard of the industry, as presented in the report, is the claim that more than half of the nation’s PR agencies, 56 per cent to be precise, report revenues of less than N5 million (five million naira), though the report remains unclear of the period such revenues are generated.

A major challenge facing the industry, as highlighted in the report, remains its inability to attract and retain the ‘right talent’.

The Founder and CEO of BHM, Ayeni Adekunle described the report as capturing the volatile nature of the year for the PR industry.

According to him, the Nigerian PR Report team hopes to create a standard global report that can easily be used for referencing details, instances and facts about the industry.

