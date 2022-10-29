7 years unpaid allowances: Taraba Assembly staff issue strike alert to Gov Ishaku

The staff of Taraba State House of Assembly Jalingo have issued a striking alert with a seven-day ultimatum to Governor Darius Ishaku to clear their outstanding seven years allowances.

The staff under the umbrella of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) Taraba State Secretariat, House Of Assembly Complex Jalingo, and the ASSOCIATON OF NIGERIA (PASAN) SERVICE FOR DEMOCRACY, in a letter dated October 26, 2022, and signed by Comr. Ibrahim Bala Yusuf and Comr. Yahuda M. Atwen, Chairman and Secretary respectively, also threatened a showdown before embarking on an indefinite strike if the state government refuses to comply with their rightful demands.

The staff in their striking alert letter to the governor which was made available to journalists on Friday in Jalingo explained that the seven days ultimatum followed the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum issued to the leadership of the Taraba State House Assembly which produced no better result on issues that borders on the outfit allowance of

the staff of the assembly for seven years.

They explained that since the leadership of the assembly proved to be helpless on the issue, it became necessary for the leadership of the union to have no option but to issue another

seven-day ultimatum with effect from October 26, 2022, to the executive governor to have their demands complied with, or embark on a total showdown and eventually for an indefinite strike.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the development is happening barely one week when the state assembly approved another N5.5bn loan for Governor Ishaku and pensioners in the state embarked on a mass protest over their unpaid entitlements for ten years.

Reacting to the development, Mr Bala Dan Abu, Special Adviser to Governor Ishaku on media and publicity said he was not aware whether the governor has an adviser on legislative matters who can speak on the issue and he (Dan Abu), doesn’t want to cross-jurisdiction of his job.

Meanwhile, the chief press secretary to the governor, Mr Ilya Bekyu Akwe, did not respond to calls put to his mobile phone for clarification on why the assembly staff have not been paid their allowances for seven years.