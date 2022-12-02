7 ways to protect gadgets from cyberattacks

The advent of the Internet has brought about an increase in the risk of cyberattacks for industrial and manufacturing businesses, as well as individuals. Year-in-year-out, several cases of cyberattacks are reported globally, and they result in monetary losses.

These attacks span mobile devices, bank accounts, emails, computers, cars, and most internet-enabled devices. Below are eight ways to protect one’s gadgets.

1. Install correct OS

Moses Faya, a technology policy analyst, data protection, and cybersecurity lawyer, says that the correct operating system for whatever device is in use should be installed. He adds that failure to do so can make such a device prone to cyberattackers.

Sometimes, people install the cracked version instead of the original Windows version. Some people change the core aspects of their devices. It is important to install the original operating system of the device. Also, use the confirmed software instead of getting the raw file from someone and installing it on your device.

2. Don’t download unwanted apps

Apps should be downloaded only from trusted stores, and unwanted apps should be discarded. All apps should not be trusted. Before you download an app, be sure you truly need it. There are some apps that, before you use them, request access to your pictures and microphone. If it is not necessary, don’t give it access. And if you don’t need the app, don’t download it. Spyware and other malicious code may be present in some apps and software.

3. Use strong passwords or biometric

Password or biometric access to one’s device is important to prevent unauthorized access to your gadgets and to protect your data. A strong password for devices will prevent access to one’s emails, important files, and documents. It would thwart the efforts of remote hackers on one’s vital applications and accounts.

4. Turn off unused Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Wireless internet connections to devices can put devices at risk of cyberattacks. You should not connect to any kind of Wi-Fi. If it is not trusted, don’t connect to it. Don’t always leave your Bluetooth on. If you are not using it, turn it off because someone could gain access to your device via Bluetooth or when connected to a public Wi-Fi network.”

Always ensure your Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are turned off when not in use as they can be an access point for attackers.

5. Install a good antivirus

It is important to install antivirus software both on one’s computer and mobile phone and when browsing the internet.





“There is an antivirus for devices, and there is one that is for internet security. Internet security is to protect against viral attacks when browsing. Antivirus is not only meant for computers; it is also for phones, and there are versions for it,” Moses Faya states.

6. Regularly update software

Regular and periodic updates of software ensure that devices are updated with the latest firmware. This will ensure that the software’s vulnerabilities are patched and updated with the latest security updates.

7. Check privacy settings

Every gadget has privacy control settings. This setting, when turned on, ensures that one’s gadgets are protected from the risk of privacy breaches, which can lead to cyberattacks.

