7 things you shouldn’t do to your kids

Children are known to be sensitive and sharp in reasoning and picking up sensitive information. You need to be aware that whatever your kids turn out to be in the near future is dependent on how you treat them.

Parents need to be aware of the things they should avoid doing to their kids. This article will enlighten you on things you should avoid while raising your kids.

1. Comparing them with their friends

The most dangerous harm you can do to your kid’s self esteem is to compare them with their friends. By doing this, you are showing them that you are using their friend’s success and achievements to gauge theirs. Little do you know that your child has the ability to perform much better than their friends. Encourage your kids to harness the hidden gifts in them instead of comparing them with their friends.

2. Spending little quality time with them

One of the things you should never do to your kids is to spend little or no time with them.

Every kid needs to feel loved. One of the ways to show how much you love and cherish them is to spend quality time with them. A lack of quality time with them will affect them in all areas. They will seek attention from the wrong places.

3. Calling them names

Name calling is not appropriate for your kids. Calling them names when they make mistakes or errors isn’t good for their mental development. Those names will continue to register in their memory when you use them consistently, and this might reduce your kids’ performance. Your kids become what you call them to be.

4. Doing everything for them

Carrying out responsibilities for your children will make them less responsible. You might think you are helping them now, but it will affect them in future.

This is what you wouldn’t want to do to your child. Let them take up little responsibilities in accordance with their age.

5. Inflicting bruises on their bodies while scolding

It is important to scold your kids when they are wrong, but inflicting bruises and scars on their bodies is not ideal. Scold them in an appropriate manner, but don’t go overboard by using harmful objects on them in a bid to instill manners in them.





6. Focusing on their mistakes and flaws

Everyone is bound to make mistakes and flaws. You are also prone to making errors even as a parent, so why should you focus on your child’s mistakes. Correct your kids when they fail or commit errors. Show them the way out and how to rise up to be a better person.

7. Telling them you don’t love them.

Telling your kids or showing them you don’t love them is emotional abuse. You might have situations that can warrant this, but you need to put it behind and consistently assure your kids how much you love them.

Showing your kids you don’t love them will force them to seek love elsewhere, which can cause havoc for them.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE