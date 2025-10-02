7 symbols of Nigerian independence you probably didn’t know

As Nigerians mark October 1 Independence Day, many instantly think of the green-white-green flag and parades. But the independence moment produced a number of smaller, often-overlooked objects, places and cultural markers that helped shape how the new nation presented itself and how Nigerians remember 1960.

In this article,Tribune Online highlights seven lesser-known symbols tied to Nigeria’s independence and what they mean today.

1. The original flag sketch that included a red sun

The flag we know was not the first version chosen on paper. Designer Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi’s winning entry originally had a 16-ray red quarter-sun on the white stripe; the independence committee removed the sun before official adoption. Akinkunmi’s simple green-white-green won from thousands of entries.

2. The Nigerian Independence Medal

Instituted for military, police and selected British personnel serving at independence, the circular cupro-nickel independence medal carries the crowned effigy of Queen Elizabeth II on its obverse and the Nigerian coat of arms with the inscription “Nigeria Independence, 1st October 1960” on the reverse. Its ribbon mirrors the national colors.

3. The 1960 “Independence Commemoration” postage stamps

Postage stamps printed for the independence celebrations small collectibles today featured local sites and commemorative designs that circulated nationwide and abroad. They were part of the visual campaign that announced Nigeria’s new identity to the postal world.

4. The Coat of Arms’ hidden floral touch: Costus spectabilis

Nigeria’s coat of arms (formally adopted in 1960) is packed with symbolism: the black shield, the white wavy “Y” for the Niger and Benue rivers, the eagle and horses and at the base, the yellow Costus spectabilis, Nigeria’s national flower, which many people don’t recognize by name.

5. The original national anthem

“Nigeria, We Hail Thee” was the anthem at independence (lyrics by Lillian Jean Williams) before being replaced in 1978. In May 2024 the government moved to readopt the independence anthem — a reminder that symbols chosen in 1960 still spark debate about history and identity.

6. The Race Course the place the Union Jack came down

The Union Jack was lowered and the new Nigerian flag hoisted at the Lagos Race Course in the hours around midnight on October 1, 1960 the physical site of the transfer of symbols and sovereignty. The ground would later be redeveloped and is remembered today as Tafawa Balewa Square.

7. The Constitutional Instruments presented by Princess Alexandra

At the ceremony, a representative of the Crown Princess Alexandra of Kent formally presented the constitutional instruments of independence (the legal parchment and formal transfer documents). Those ceremonial papers were the literal legal symbols of Nigeria’s new status.

Symbols aren’t only decorative. They package values, legitimize power and anchor public memory. Some like the flag or anthem are visible to everyone; others, like the medals, stamps, buildings and even a particular state-ball playlist, quietly shaped how independence felt and was broadcast to Nigerians and the world. Revisiting them sharpens how we tell the story of 1960 beyond the headline moments.