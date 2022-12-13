7 signs you might be consuming too many carbohydrates

Carbohydrates are one of the most important food groups in our diet. They not only provide essential elements that the body needs for instant energy production, but are essential for various vital functions.

Carbohydrates are an important source of energy, forming around 40 per cent to 60 per cent of our total energy intake. But if we exceed the limit and keep gorging on carbs all day and night, it can cause havoc in our bodies. According to foodndtv.com, these are signs you might be consuming too many carbohydrates.

1. Feeling sluggish or fatigued

If you’ve ever eaten food and then felt like taking a nap right after, it could be because of your carbohydrate intake. Eating too many carbs elevates your blood sugar, causing your body to have short bursts of energy and eventually leading to a “crash” or feeling of exhaustion and tiredness.

2. Always feeling thirsty

Do you sometimes feel thirsty even after chugging a whole bottle of water? That isn’t always one of the signs you’re not drinking enough water. It could be because of your diet. If you eat a high-carbohydrate meal, your blood sugar level elevates, making you feel thirstier and causing more frequent urination. The water helps rehydrate your bloodstream and removes the excess sugar through your urine.

3. Headaches

Headaches and migraines are among the health symptoms you should never ignore. They can be a sign that your body is being thrown off by excessive carbohydrate intake. Eating foods that are high in carbohydrates like white bread or pasta, can spike your sugar levels, which sometimes cause headaches.

4. Digestive issues

If you’ve had difficulty using the bathroom or fewer than three bowel movements in a week, carbohydrates may be causing issues for your digestive tract. You may feel bloated after eating due to certain foods having trouble breaking down in your intestines.

If you’re eating a lot of refined carbohydrates like white rice, they may not contain enough dietary fiber to help prevent digestion issues such as constipation. Instead of carbohydrate-heavy foods like bread and potatoes, other foods are great for your gut health.

5. Mood swings

Carbohydrates are not just one of the surprising reasons you always feel tired. For some people, diet affects mood. You could be happy and feel energetic after eating a plate of rice, but then, carbohydrates turn into sugar, giving the body energy for a short period. However, a few hours after eating, you may experience an emotional crash from the sugar rush, leading you to feel cranky.

6. Feeling hungry again





Foods that are rich in protein and healthy fats take longer to digest and help you feel full for a longer period. But if your diet consists of mostly carbohydrates and lacks fats or protein, you might feel unsatisfied after eating or feel the need to snack afterward.

Most refined carbohydrates such as white bread, have their nutrients and fibres stripped away, turning them into empty calories. These foods metabolise faster into glucose and promote a faster digestion process, which doesn’t allow your body to feel full. Keeping satiated is just one of the reasons you need to eat more fat.

7. High blood sugar

If your doctors tell you that you have high blood sugar, bad carbohydrates may have something to do with it. Processed foods, like white bread, enter your bloodstream faster than whole grains, which creates an imbalanced glucose and insulin level.

