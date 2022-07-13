7 reasons you should not go abroad

Leaving the country for abroad, especially for European countries is becoming a trend these days. Almost everyone has one reason or the other they should leave the country for greener pastures.

Most people see leaving the country for abroad as the only solution to all the difficulties experienced in the nation. Of course, there are justifiable reasons an individual can decide to go to abroad. Some include for studies, medical treatment, good job offer, and so on.

With the numerous justifiable reasons an individual can decide to leave the country, it is quite saddening that when you speak with some individuals, you discover that they are leaving for the wrong reasons.

Here are some wrong reasons you should for going to abroad that can bring regret.

1. Love

Love they say is blind, but there are some situations that will open it. Some individuals especially females sometimes decide to leave the country because of a romantic affair with a person living abroad. It’s funny how some say it openly that they can only date a white man or woman just because they want to leave the country.

Many people meet someone new and consider relocation shortly after they begin the relationship. While this is a personal decision, if it is the only reason for moving overseas is love, then, it’s a bad idea.

You don’t necessarily have to leave the shores of the country before you find love. And it’s safe to say that some individuals have fallen prey to traffickers, and other evil persons because they were in a quest to get a lover who lives in abroad. Some even get there and are mistreated by their supposed lover and are made to experience inhuman situations.

2. Adventure

One of the most unreasonable reasons you will ever want to leave your country is for adventure purpose. Going on an adventure in a new country is not bad in itself, but making it your sole reason for going to the diaspora is one of the biggest mistakes you can make.

If you feel bored with your present environment, you can simply go on an adventure to other places within your country.





If you have an adventurous spirit, you will surely find interesting things to do no matter where you are in the world.

3. To escape life challenges

There are life challenges wherever you may be in the world. So, assuming that when you leave the shores of the country your problems have been automatically solved is a big lie. Even citizens of the country you are going to face challenges, how much more you being a foreigner in the country.

Always bear in mind that there is no paradise anywhere in the world, so wherever you get to, there will always be challenges but as long as you are determined there will always be a way out.

4. Financial stability

Another lie people believe is that leaving their country is a passport to becoming wealthy. Of a truth, people living in the diaspora live a more comfortable life as a result of the working system over there.

Regardless of this, you still have to work and be diligent over there before you can get financially stable. This is because there are some citizens of the country you intend on going who are road side beggars. So, to get money anywhere in the world, you have to work.

Thus, if the only reason for deciding to leave your country is because you want to be financially stable or independent, then you should have a rethink as money doesn’t grow on trees in any part of the world.

5. To avoid bills

When you get to speak with some individuals on the reason they intend on leaving the country, you will discover that it’s in a bid to avoid bills and certain responsibilities. What these individuals don’t know is that they will have to pay for more utility bills overseas and below is a list of some utility bills you will have to pay for living abroad:

Electricity

Gas

Water

Wi-Fi

Healthcare

Cellphone

Transportation

You can check out the cost of living in Mexico and the cost of utilities in Italy

6. Safer atmosphere

Another reason some individuals decide to leave their country is because of security. This is not a bad idea but it is expedient to know that every country has its security challenges.

There have been reports of foreigners and citizens that have been killed in their country of residence. A typical example of this is the death of a Man Killed Near Turnpike Lane Tube Station, London and George Floyd in the United states of America. So, staying in a foreign land is not a guarantee of your safety.

7. Access to a working credit system

If your primary purpose of going overseas is because of the access to a working credit system, then you ar. Some individuals feel that the access to working credit cards avails them the opportunity to buy things on credits using their credit cards.

This is not true as your access to a credit system will only end you up in debts if you misuse the credit system and you might end up using the rest of your life abroad to repay debts.

East or West, home they say is the best. You don’t have to go abroad before you can become the best in life and if you choose to, you should endeavour to go for the right reasons.

