By clicking on this article, I’ve considered possible questions you may have. Are there any benefits to growing food crops in your backyard? Is it worth the stress? How rewarding is the process of farming?

I know farming is a tedious exercise and can get stressful and overwhelming. However, we must recognise the importance of this exercise. And basically, this is why we’ll be looking at essential reasons you should have a farm in your home:

1. Healthy life

Access to fresh farm produce increases your chances of leading a healthy life. It’s easy to prepare meals using fresh crops growing in your home. Not only is it healthy to eat fresh meals, but your food will also taste more delicious because you have defeated staleness.

2. It saves cost

As simple as this might seem, you’ll save more money by growing food crops in your backyard instead of spending more for less—less quality and, most times, quantity. For example, if you grow vegetables, you can eat as much as you want to without spending money, unlike if you had to buy from someone else who has to make a profit.

Usually, the only thing you have to spend money on is to buy seed and seedlings, and they are usually cheap.

3. You’re in charge

You get to supervise what you’re eating because you’re in control of the planting and cultivating of the food crops. It’s safer and healthier that way. You have full knowledge of what you’re consuming and what you’re not because, with vendors, you need to know what chemical substances are being used to preserve them.

4. Keeps you fit

Farming is another form of exercise that can keep you physically and mentally fit. Some exercises you are likely to engage in on the farm are – planting, removing weeds, watering the plants, and harvesting in

due time. That way, it’s a win-win: you eat safe and healthy and get fit simultaneously.

5. It ensures food security

You can grow food crops in your backyard when there’s economic hardship. This will come in handy, giving you steady access to fresh and healthy food supplies in the face of scarcity.

The best part is that you can save costs that could have been used to purchase food and divert them into something more productive or anything else you choose.

6. It aids community building

Some communities have associations where people come together to discuss ways to move things forward.

Members of the community can encourage growing farm crops in their backyards, donating food crops to one another, and donating seeds to homes that don’t have them, for example, donating orange seeds to a family that has nothing but vegetables growing in their backyard.

7. It adds beauty to your environment

Having trees and farm crops grow in your home adds beauty to your environment and freshens the air around it.

Above all, you should grow food crops in your backyard and encourage others to do the same because it is rewarding.

