7 Nigerian foods that can boost your immune system

In today’s world, maintaining a strong immune system is more important than ever. Thankfully, our nation, Nigeria, is blessed with a wide variety of traditional foods that are not only delicious but also packed with nutrients that strengthen the body’s defenses.

These foods, many of which are staples in Nigerian homes, contain vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other compounds that help the immune system function optimally.

In this article are some Nigerian foods that naturally boost your immune system:

1. Egusi Soup

Egusi (melon seeds) is a beloved Nigerian delicacy and a powerhouse of nutrition.

Rich in zinc, protein, and healthy fats, egusi plays a key role in building immune cells and supporting cell repair.

It also delivers a potent dose of vitamins A and C, which are essential for fighting infections.

2. Okra Soup

Okra soup is another Nigerian food with the ability to boost your immunity as it is rich in magnesium, folate, fiber, antioxidants, and vitamins C, K1 and A.

Vitamin C contributes to your overall immune function, while vitamin K1 is known for its role in blood clotting.

Additionally, okra is low in calories and carbs and contains some protein and fiber which makes okra somewhat unique as many fruits and vegetables lack protein.

3. Pepper Soup

Nigerian pepper soup is one of the Nigerian foods that boost immune system. It is a flavourful and spicy Nigerian food typically made with various types of meat or fish, simmered in a broth infused with aromatic spices and hot peppers. The spices and herbs used in pepper soup, like ginger and black pepper, are known for their potential immune-boosting properties.

4. Ofada Rice with Ayamase (Ofada Sauce)

Ofada rice, the locally grown rice in Nigeria is unpolished and retains its bran, making it richer in fiber, magnesium, and antioxidants than white rice.

Paired with ayamase (green pepper sauce) made with local spices and fermented locust beans (iru), the meal is an immunity-boosting dish.

5. Bitter Leaf Soup (Ofe Onugbu)

Bitter leaf is an age-old medicinal plant in Nigerian cuisine. It’s rich in antioxidants, iron, and vitamin C. Its detoxifying properties help cleanse the blood and support liver function, a vital organ for immune regulation.

6. Garri with Vegetable Soup

While garri (cassava flakes) provides energy, the true immune boost comes from the soup it is paired with.

Vegetable soups made with ugu, waterleaf, or bitter leaf are loaded with vitamins A and C, iron, and folate – all of which help your body fight infections and repair tissue.

7. Ogi (Pap) with Akara or Moi Moi

Ogi, fermented corn meal, contains probiotics that aid digestion and improve gut health – a key aspect of immune function.

When combined with beans (in akara or moi moi), the meal becomes a rich source of protein, iron, and B vitamins essential for energy and immunity.

Building a strong immune system doesn’t require foreign or expensive foods. Nigerian foods are full of immune-boosting ingredients that are accessible and culturally familiar.

By incorporating these traditional foods into your regular meals, you not only enjoy delicious dishes but also nourish your body with everything it needs to stay healthy and resilient.