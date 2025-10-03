7 negative effects of social media on Gen Z

Social media has become an inseparable part of our daily life, especially for Generation Z – young people born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s. While platforms like TikTok, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and Snapchat provide entertainment, connection, and opportunities, they also come with significant downsides.

In this article, Tribune Online examines seven negative effects of social media on Gen Z:

1. Mental Health Struggles

Constant exposure to curated “perfect lives” on social media has been linked to anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem among Gen Z. Many young people struggle with comparing themselves to unrealistic standards.

2. Addiction and Reduced Productivity

Endless scrolling, binge-watching short videos, and constant notifications can lead to digital addiction. This often disrupts study schedules, reduces productivity, and affects real-life responsibilities.

3. Cyberbullying and Online Harassment

Gen Z is highly vulnerable to online trolling, body shaming, and cyberbullying. Hurtful comments or viral hate posts can have long-lasting emotional and psychological effects.

4. Sleep Deprivation

Late-night scrolling has become common among Gen Z. Studies show that excessive screen time before bed disrupts sleep patterns, leading to fatigue, poor concentration, and reduced academic or work performance.

5. Shortened Attention Span

The rise of short-form content like TikTok videos and Instagram reels has contributed to shrinking attention spans. Many Gen Zers now struggle with focusing on tasks or consuming long-form content like books and articles.

6. Unrealistic Expectations and Pressure

From viral “glow-up” challenges to luxury lifestyle posts, social media often sets unrealistic expectations. This can pressure young people into overspending, unhealthy dieting, or chasing clout for validation.

7. Privacy and Safety Risks

Oversharing personal details makes Gen Z vulnerable to scams, identity theft, and exploitation. Many underestimate how much private information can be misused by strangers or even corporations.