7 meals to make with rice other than jollof rice and fried rice

Rice is one of the indispensable meals we have in our world today. Hardly will you get to any nation, continent, or tribe that you will not find a meal that is made with rice.

In our nation, some individuals do not know that beyond the conventional jollof rice and fried rice we make in our homes and at events, that there are quite a number of meals that can also be made using rice.

If you’re interested about knowing more, ensure you read this article to the end as discussed in it are 10 meals you can make with rice apart from jollof rice and fried rice.

1. Rice pudding

Rice pudding is a dish made from rice mixed with water or milk and other ingredients such as cinnamon, vanilla and raisins.

Variants of this meal are used for either desserts or dinners. When used as a dessert, it is commonly combined with a sweetener such as sugar. Such desserts are found on many continents, especially Asia where rice is a staple. Some variants are thickened only with the rice starch; others include eggs, making them a kind of custard.

2. Curried rice

A favorite rice dish from India that is seasoned with a curry sauce, which is basically a gravy. The curry is made by adding meat or vegetables and other ingredients together with various spices.

Curried rice or curry rice is a quick and easy side dish that can be served on its own, with stir-fries or any other homemade sauce. The rice is fluffy, delicious and packed full of flavour from the staple pantry ingredients used.

3. Coconut rice

Coconut rice is a dish prepared by soaking white rice in coconut milk or cooking it with coconut flakes.

In India, coconut rice is usually made from basmati rice with mild coconut flavours acquired from coconut milk, and commonly served with curries. It is made with coconut flakes (or grated or desiccated/dry coconut).

4. Mushroom Risotto

Mushroom risotto is a creamy Italian rice with chicken broth and your favorite mushrooms. You can make it on the stovetop with a little patience and meditative stirring.





It is important to know that you can’t make mushroom risotto with any kind of rice. It can only be made with Risotto, which is a variety of Italian rice that is high in a particular type of starch. The high starch content of risotto rice creates that creamy texture when cooked.

5. Rice ball

A rice ball is a kind of snacks made from rice that has been shaped, condensed, or otherwise combined into a ball shape.

Rice balls exist in many different cultures in which rice is eaten, and are particularly prevalent in Asia. In Italy, it’s known as “Arancini” while in Japan it is known as “Onigiri or Omusubi”.

6. Paella

Paella, in Spanish cuisine, is a dish of saffron-flavoured rice cooked with meats, seafood, and vegetables.

Originating in the rice-growing areas on Spain’s Mediterranean coast, the dish is especially associated with the region of Valencia.

7. Caribbean confetti rice

Caribbean confetti rice is a fragrant coconut rice recipe loaded with chilies, sweet peppers, pineapple, cilantro, and spices.

It is easy to make and so delicious.

Life is not meant to be monotonous right… Be curious to learn more creative ways to be prepare meals and I bet you will enjoy the ride all the way.

