Bauchi State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of 7 persons while 5 others were injured in a fatal crash.

A road traffic crash (RTC) report from Zebra 30, Toro – Magaman Gumau Unit of the FRSC revealed that the crash occurred on Wednesday, 17/05/2023 at about 2050hrs, reported at about 2055hrs while personnel of the FRSC arrived at the scene at about 2057hrs, making a response time of 2 minutes.

According to the FRSC, the crash occurred on the Toro-Bauchi route at Rimin Zayam village along the ever-busy Bauchi-Jos Federal Highway involving 2 vehicles.

The 2 vehicles are a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number, DRZ063LG belonging to the Government and a VW Sharon mini bus which registration number was not captured and used for commercial purposes.

12 people comprising 5 male adults, 6 female adults and 1 female child were involved in the crash, out of which 5 male adults were injured, while 7 persons made up of 6 female adults and 1 female child were killed on the spot of the crash.

There was no First Aid available at the scene of the crash with the injuries being lacerations, bruises, cuts and fractures while the probable cause of the crash was speed limit violation (SPV) and loss of control (LOC).

According to the report by DRC CS Kangtun, OC, Zebra 30 on behalf of the Unit Commander, the injured victims were taken to the General Hospital, Toro for treatment while the corpses were also taken to the hospital for confirmation and deposit at the mortuary.

