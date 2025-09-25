7 hidden health risks of using commercial dishwashers

A commercial dishwasher is a kitchen appliance. It can clean and sanitize a large quantity of kitchenware in a short amount of time by utilizing hot water, soap, rinse chemicals, and significant amounts of energy. But recent research into the potential health risks of commercial dishwashers suggests that these sparkling results may come at a cost to human health.

A study led by Professor Cezmi Akdis from the Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research (SIAF), an associated institute of the University of Zurich, revealed that rinse agents used in professional-grade dishwashers can leave behind chemical residues capable of damaging the gut’s natural protective layer.

This damage, researchers warn, could contribute to the development of several chronic illnesses. In this article, Tribune Online lists seven health risks linked to commercial dishwashers:

1. Gut Barrier Damage

The gut is lined with a protective epithelial barrier that decides what enters the body. According to the SIAF study, residues from dishwasher rinse agents can weaken or destroy this barrier, leaving the body more vulnerable to harmful substances.

2. Increased Risk of Food Allergies

When the gut barrier is compromised, proteins and allergens that would normally be blocked can pass into the bloodstream. This can trigger food allergies or worsen existing sensitivities.

3. Potential Role in Chronic Inflammation

The researchers observed that chemicals in rinse agents activated genes and proteins associated with inflammation. Chronic, low-grade inflammation is a known factor in illnesses such as arthritis, diabetes, and heart disease.

4. Link to Neurological Conditions

The study supports what Akdis has described as the “epithelial barrier hypothesis.” This theory connects barrier defects in the gut, skin, or lungs with conditions such as autism spectrum disorders, chronic depression, and Alzheimer’s disease.

5. Greater Susceptibility to Obesity and Metabolic Disorders

A weakened gut barrier can disrupt how the body processes nutrients. Over time, this may contribute to obesity, insulin resistance, and other metabolic disorders.

6. Liver and Digestive System Problems

The SIAF team noted that barrier dysfunction is associated with diseases like gastritis and cirrhosis of the liver. If rinse agent residues continually compromise gut health, long-term damage to the digestive system becomes more likely.

7. Daily, Unnoticed Exposure

Perhaps the most worrying risk is that exposure happens quietly. Commercial dishwashers often skip a final rinse, meaning alcohol ethoxylates—the toxic component identified in rinse agents—can dry directly onto plates and glasses. Each meal served on such dishes may deliver trace amounts of harmful chemicals into the body.

The Bottom Line

Professor Akdis and his team stress that these findings have serious public health implications. As he explained, “The effect that we found could mark the beginning of the destruction of the gut’s epithelial layer and trigger the onset of many chronic diseases.”

While the convenience of commercial dishwashers is undeniable, this research highlights the need for greater awareness, safer cleaning agents, and possibly stricter regulations in public kitchens.