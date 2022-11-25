7 habits that lead to unhealthy hair

Every lady desires healthy and beautiful hair. More often than not we are always willing to do all it takes just to get the desired result since our hair is our crown.

But there are certain habits that we consciously or unconsciously engage in that cause great damage to our hair.

Carrying braids for a long period of time, excessive heat styling, not having a regular hair trim, excessive brushing, tugging and pulling of hair, not cleaning and replacing hair tools as and when due and so much more are habits that lead to unhealthy hair.

In order to help you achieve and maintain healthy hair, below are hair habits that you should stop as they lead to unhealthy hair.

1. Carrying your braids for a long time

One of the most common hair habits that leads to unhealthy hair is carrying your braids for a long time.

I know you spent quite a lot on the attachment/weavon and workmanship to get that beautiful braids done on your hair but the moment your braids is exceeding 2-4 weeks, then you are doing your hair more harm than good.

To have healthy hair, don’t retain your braids for too long because it can lead to damage to your edges and your hair in general.

2. Not cleaning/replacing our hair brushes and other hair tools regularly

Our hair tools are an important factor in the health of our hair. Not cleaning your hair brushes and hair tools after each use leads to the accumulation of dead skin cells, oil, and product residue on your brushes. And if you don’t clean them, the germs and dirt on the brushes end up in your hair the next time you use them.

Cleaning your brush and other hair tools at least once a week with warm water and antibacterial soap would ensure your hair always remains clean.

You should also ensure you replace your hair products and tools as and when due.

3. Washing your hair too often (or not enough)

Another habit that leads to unhealthy hair is washing your hair too often or not washing it enough.





Washing your hair too often will result in dry, dull hair. When we over-wash, we strip our hair of all of the essential oils that keep it healthy and beautiful.

Similarly, when we rarely wash our hair we can experience serious negative effects. The build-up of dirt, dust and added oils in our hair will cause the pores of the scalp to clog which, in some cases, can cause hair loss or stunted hair growth.

4. Towel drying your hair

As ladies, we enjoy the moment when we tie our hair up in a towel after washing it. As beautiful as this makes us feel, towel drying our wet hair does more harm than good.

When your hair is wet, it’s in its most fragile state. This means towel drying it, squeezing it or brushing it will rough up the cuticles, increase frizz, and potentially lead to more damage overall.

Instead of towel drying, use the towel to gently remove excess moisture. Instead of brushing, detangle your hair with a wide-tooth comb. Also, air dry your hair rather than using a hair dryer.

5. Excessive heat styling

Another habit that damages our hair is excessive heat styling.

I know you want to style your hair beautifully, but using a straightening iron on wet hair will literally make it boil with steam and leave it prone to breakage, especially if you do so daily.

Your best bet is to make sure your hair is dry before styling, or at least use a heat protectant if it’s a little damp.

6. Excessive shampooing

While shampooing keeps our hair clean, doing so every day tends to dry it out, stripping it of its natural oils. Also, you should consider switching to sulfate-free shampoos, as they are more gentle on your hair and scalp. In addition, once a week, enhance your hair routine with nourishing products.

7. Wearing tight ponytails

Ponytails are easy, comfortable, and look great, but pulling your hair back too tightly puts too much tension on the scalp and might eventually lead to hair loss around your hairline and temples.

Also, pulling wet hair into a ponytail is unhealthy for your hair as wet hair is weaker and shrinks as it dries out, leaving more opportunities for breakage.

Another important point in maintaining healthy hair is to make sure our hair tie doesn’t create a lot of tension. The more flexible your hair ties are, the better.

You deserve healthy hair. So ensure you cut out habits that can lead to damaged hair. Get the right hair products and see how well your hair will grow.

