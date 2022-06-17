7 dies, 5 injured in road accident in Kogi ― FRSC

By Tribune Online
road accident in Kogi,
Seven persons have lost their lives while five others were injured in Kogi auto-head-on-collision crash which occurred on Thursday.
The Kogi Sector Commander, Federal Road Safely Corps (FRSC), Mr Stephen Dawulung disclosed this to newsmen.
The FRSC Sector Commander said the incident occurred around 4.40 a.m, on Thursday when a Toyota Hiace bus had a head-on collision with a DAF Articulated Vehicle at Akpanya near Koton Karfe on Abuja-Lokoja road in Kogi local government council of the state.
He said “When the two vehicles collided, seven persons died instantly and five persons sustained injuries.
“Our officers, who quickly rushed to the scene when alerted, were able to assist in evacuating the victims, especially the injured, for medical attention.


“Already the injured people were rushed to Koton Karfe Hospital, where they are being treated by medical personnel while the corpses are deposited at the mortuary.”
Dawulung further stated that the accident was caused by speed and route violation by either of the affected vehicles.
The FRSC sector commander advised people, especially drivers to desist from night journeys and speeding while being cautious enough to maintain their lanes, to avoid road crashes.

