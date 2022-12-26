7 died, 18 injured in Bauchi auto crash on Christmas, boxing days

Two separate lone fatal crashes which occurred on Sunday and Monday in Bauchi State have claimed the lives of seven people while 18 others were variously injured.

According to FIR from RS 12.12 Ganjuwa and Dass Station Offices update of the Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), the Christmas day fatal crash occurred ”on Sunday, 25/12/2022 at about 1150hrs, reported at about 1155hrs while operatives of the FRSC arrived at the scene at 1215hrs giving a response time of 20 minutes.

According to the report, the crash occurred at Sabuwar Miya on the Kafin Madaki -Ningi highway involving a white Toyota Hiace bus with registration number BA124 AO6 on the fleet of the Bauchi State Government.

It stated that the number of people involved in the accident was 22 comprising 2 male adults, 4 male children, 10 female adults and 6 female children.

”The casualties were 2 male Adults, 2MC 8 Female Adults and 4 female children while the 6 people killed were 2 Female Adults, 2 Male Children and 2 Female children. The nature of the injury were bruises and fracture. The probable cause of the crash was tyre burst (TBT).

”After the obstruction was cleared, the victims were taken to Kafin Madaki General Hospital for confirmation of death and treatment of the injured while the seriously injured were referred to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) for further treatment as reported by DRC KM Chadi, STO Ganjuwa LGA.”

Another fatal crash was recorded on Tuesday, Boxing Day along the Bauchi – Dass Road involving a VW Sharon mini commercial bus which claimed the life of one person while 3 others were variously injured.

According to the Dass Station of RS 12.1 FIR, ”the Road Traffic Crash occurred on Tuesday, 26/12/2022 at about 1100hrs involving 6 people all males out of which one person was killed while 3 others were variously injured with bruises and fracture. ”The victims were taken to the Liman Katagun General Hospital for confirmation and treatment as reported by ARC Ahmed Yusuf, STO Dass who was informed by the Dass LGA branch of the NURTW.”





Meanwhile, commercial vehicle drivers have been advised to avoid over-speeding, overloading, night journeys and dangerous overtaking in order to minimise casualties in the event of a crash.

Bauchi State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Yusuf Abdullahi gave the advice when he addressed the drivers at the Awala Motor park, Bauchi in continuation of the enlightenment and education on Operation Zero crash for the Christmas and New Year Celebrations.

The Sector Commander who was represented at the occasion by the Sector Head of Public Education advised the drivers to always abide by the rules and regulations of driving.

Also, the PEO of the Special Marshall, SM Mukaila Adeyemi advised operators of Commercial tricycles to avoid over-speeding and overloading stressing that such will only increase accidents.

He also advised them not to compete with vehicles on the road telling them to always drive on the outer lane in order to avoid collisions with vehicles.

In his response, the Chairman of the Park, Muhammadu Lawan commended the FRSC for enlightenment and education assuring that his drivers are law-abiding and obedient to all traffic rules and regulations.