7 DAYS TO CHRISTMAS: Terrorists strike again in Borno

With barely seven days Christmas, terrorists believed to be members of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) struck in Borno State again.

Tribune Online, on Saturday, gathered that no fewer than 35 passengers were abducted by the terrorists along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway.

Information pieced together from AFP and other news sources revealed that the abductors ambushed the commuters on the highway.

Findings showed that no fewer than 50 cases of abduction of travellers had occurred along the same highway this year.

Information gathered also revealed that suspected Boko Haram fighters had kidnapped two aid workers travelling from Damaturu to Maiduguri, who they reportedly killed later.

In a report by Premuim Times, the terrorists were said to have staged a surprise attack on travellers at about 11a.m. on the road on Friday.

The attack was said to have caused panic as motorists had to find means of escaping the onslaught of the gunmen.

It was gathered also that the militants returned to the highway in the evening of same day and mounted a roadblock at a town called Jakana.

Quoting security sources, Premium Times reported that one of the victims was a truck driver whose truck was shot at before it was set ablaze.

“The insurgents who were dressed in military uniforms drove out of the bush in five Hilux vans,” said a witness who pleaded anonymity for security reasons. “They later

waylaid nine commercial vehicles and forced away from the passengers into the bush.”

A senior military officer was quoted as saying that “the passengers initially sighted a burning fire, but they thought it was bush burning, not knowing it was an ambush.

“However, as the other cars were approaching the scene, they suddenly sighted the insurgents moving towards them on trucks mounted with weapons. Before they could turn their vehicles to run, the insurgents had already caught up with them.

“Many of the passengers fled into the bush, but about 35 of them were abducted. Two private vehicles and one truck were also set ablaze. Nine other passenger vehicles belonging to the abducted travellers were also abandoned at the scene while their property was looted.”

