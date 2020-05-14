7 coronavirus patients test negative in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State government will soon discharge four coronavirus (COVID-19) patients who have recovered from the virus.

The Commissioner of Health, Pharmacist Ahmed Yahaya disclosed this to Journalists on Wednesday evening, immediately after the State expanded Security Council Meeting held at Government House, Lafia.

Yahaya disclosed that out of the 25 victims of COVID -19 who are currently receiving treatment at the Isolation centres in the state, four of them have tested negative of the virus and would be discharged soon.

“The new resolution from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC ) protocol states that the first negative test confirmation of victim certifies them to be discharged.”

“Thus four out of the 25 cases including our index case tested negative yesterday, three also tested negative this afternoon. We will counsel and discharge them accordingly.” Yahaya said.

He noted that so far, the results of samples which were taken by NCDC for test returned negative, assuring that the state would continue to take proactive measures to contain the spread of COVID -19 Pandemic in the state.

“We will continue to intensify our contact tracing beyond the families of those who had contacts with the victims of the virus as well as increase the numbers and train more of contact tracing officers.”

He further stated that the state would continue to sustain quarantine units in all local government areas as well as ensure that those who are returning from high risks areas are reported to the emirate council and the security agencies for proper actions.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Comrade Dogo Shammah said the council resolved that all existing restrictions as contained in the various proclamations signed by his Excellency, Governor Abdullahi Sule remain the same for a period of seven days.

“The adjustment that has been made is in respect to shops that are not within the markets where it would not attract a large gathering of people at a particular time.”

“Such shops are allowed to open between 10 am and 3 pm every day and the extension of these restrictions remain necessary to protect the citizens of the state from the possibilities of contracting the disease,” he said.

On his part, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Bola Longe disclosed that the security agencies have arrested over 1000 persons, impounded 1181 Motorcycles and 195 tricycles and have charged 1080 persons to court for violating the restriction orders of the state.

“All entry and exit points in the state are being monitored by security agencies and we would not allow interstate movements.” Mr Longe stated.

He appealed to the general public to abide by the laws as those who flaunt them would be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

The state also eased the total lockdown imposed on Nasarawa Local Government Area ( LGA) as well as extended the partial restriction of movement in the state for another period of seven days.

