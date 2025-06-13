7 common gas cylinder safety mistakes you might be making at home

In many Nigerian homes today, gas cylinders have become a preferred means of cooking due to their efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

However, as their usage increases, so do the risks associated with improper handling and storage. Sadly, many gas-related accidents in Nigeria result from ignorance or neglect of basic safety practices.

In this article are gas cylinder safety mistakes you might be making.

1. Keeping Cylinders in Poorly Ventilated Spaces

A common gas cylinder safety mistake people make is storing gas cylinders under kitchen cabinets or sinks, especially in smaller apartments. This practice is dangerous because a gas leak in a confined space can quickly lead to a buildup of flammable gas.

To ensure your safety, always place your gas cylinder in a well-ventilated area, preferably outside the kitchen.

2. Using Worn-Out or Incompatible Accessories

Another safety mistake people make is using gas cylinders that are worn out or using incompatible accessories.

Many users are unaware that the rubber hose and regulator connecting the cylinder to the cooker can degrade over time. Some even buy poor-quality accessories from roadside vendors.

For safety purposes, you should only use high-quality hoses and regulators.

Also, check regularly for cracks, burns, or looseness and replace your hoses as often as possible.

3. Not Checking for Leaks After Cylinder Installation

Too often, Nigerians connect a new cylinder and immediately strike a match to test the flame. This is extremely risky if there’s an unnoticed leak.

As a safety practice, after connecting a gas cylinder, use soapy water to test for leaks. Apply the soapy water around the connection points – if you see bubbles, there’s a leak. Please note that you should never use a naked flame to check.

4. Laying the Cylinder Horizontally

A safety mistake that people often make is placing their cylinder horizontally.

Some individuals, especially those in small kiosks or shops, place gas cylinders close to them due to space constraints. This practice is dangerous; always ensure that your cylinder is kept upright and not horizontally.

5. DIY Repairs or Modifications

In today’s world, DIY has become the norm, and Nigerians aren’t left out. In a bid to cut costs, some people attempt to fix regulators, valves, or hoses on their own, while others ask untrained neighbours or friends to help.

As a safety practice, gas components should only be handled by trained technicians or qualified personnel, as a wrongly fixed valve can leak and lead to fire or explosion.

6. Using Expired or Damaged Cylinders

Another safety mistake people make is not checking the expiry date of their cylinder or using damaged cylinders.

Many users don’t know that cylinders have expiry dates and should be checked periodically. Likewise, rusted, dented, or old cylinders are weak and prone to explosion.

Endeavour to always check the expiry date on your cylinder. If expired, replace immediately.

7. Storing Spare Cylinders Indoors

In many homes and shops, spare cylinders are stored inside kitchens, closets, or under staircases for convenience. This is highly risky.

To avoid this gas cylinder safety mistake, store spare cylinders outside the house, preferably in a shaded, well-ventilated area away from sunlight or direct heat.

In all, stay safe, be informed. Let’s prevent gas accidents that can happen as a result of neglecting safety practices.