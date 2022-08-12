7 best ways to protect your home from mosquitoes

Mosquitoes are small flies that belong to the Culicidae family and can be found on every continent on earth except Antarctica. Their bite can lead to a variety of mosquitoes-borne diseases, such as fever, West Nile virus, Zika virus, Chikungunya virus, dengue, and most especially malaria.

When someone mentions “the most deadliest animals,” what often comes to our minds are the likes of lions, crocodiles, snakes, hippopotamuses, and so forth, but mosquitoes are by far the most deadly animals when we consider the number of lives they claim every year compared to that of other deadly animals.

According to an estimation by the World Health Organisation (WHO), mosquito-borne diseases kill around 725,000 people every year, and malaria alone accounts for 600,000 of that number.

It is also worth noting that only the female mosquitoes bite as they need the blood before they can lay eggs, while their male counterparts feed on plants.

From the foregoing, there is no gain in saying mosquitoes should be avoided and chased away from the corridors of our homes. In light of this, let’s take a look at some of the ways you can protect your home from mosquitoes.

1. Always close your doors and windows at dusk

One of the best ways to keep yourself safe from mosquitoes is by ensuring they are never granted access to your home in the first place. This is why you should make sure to keep all the windows and doors of your home closed once it is dark. Mosquitoes are usually kept away by sunlight, hence they are often not active in the daytime, but as soon as it is dusk, they will start trooping into your home if you leave the door and windows open.

2. Garlic spray

Mosquitoes disdain the sulfur in garlic, and the garlic juice is equally deadly to them because it is capable of sending them to early graves. To protect your home from mosquitoes, you can crush or mince a few cloves of garlic, boil them in water, and pour the solution into a bottle to spray the room and environment.

3. Remove all stagnant water around your home

Stagnant water is the favorite breeding ground for mosquitoes. This is where their eggs are laid, and the more they reproduce, the greater the number of mosquitoes in your home. If you are keeping stagnant water around, be it inside an unclean gutter or any other place, then you are indirectly breeding mosquitoes in your home. You can easily ensure mosquitoes don’t multiply in your house by eliminating the standing/stagnant water around it.

4. Turn on the fan

Be it a ceiling or standing fan, mosquitoes do not have what it takes to fly when the air is moving quickly, and you will probably be left alone by them if your fan is on high speed. While the fan cools you off as you sleep, it will also help you chase away mosquitoes without much ado.

5. Make use of mosquitoes net





When you live in certain mosquito- filled areas, the best way you can keep yourself away from these mosquitos is to hang a mosquito net above your bed at night. That way, you can be sure that you won’t be disturbed by stubborn blood-sucking mosquitoes.

6. Spray your room with an insecticide

Before bedtime, try to close your doors and windows and then spray your room with mosquito insecticide. After spraying the room, you should immediately leave the room for an hour or two before going back. If the insecticide is powerful enough, almost, if not all, the mosquitoes in the room will be killed.

7. Use of mosquito coil

A mosquito coil is a mosquito repelling incense that is popular in Africa and some other parts of the world. The smoke can help to kill or knock down mosquitoes at home. The disadvantage of using a mosquito coil is that one has to be meticulous with it as it is capable of causing hazards like fire outbreaks.

Bonus: You can also protect yourself from mosquitoes by ensuring you put on socks, long trousers, long sleeves shirts, and cover your entire body before sleeping.

The high rate of annual deaths caused by these disease-carrying insects makes it more important than ever for everyone to keep their homes protected from mosquitoes.

