7 best places to buy affordable Sallah ram in Lagos

Eid-el-Kabir, also called Ileya by the Yoruba, is one of the biggest Islamic celebrations around the world. It honours Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah’s command. The celebration includes the sacrifice of rams, which represents submission to God and spiritual devotion.

But with the rising cost of living, many families are looking for cheaper options. Thankfully, there are still reliable places where you can get an affordable Sallah ram in Lagos without breaking the bank. In this article, there are some of the best markets in Lagos where you can buy quality rams at reasonable prices.

1. Kara Market, Ojodu Berger (Lagos/Ibadan Expressway)

Kara Market is one of the most popular livestock markets in Lagos. It is located along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway at Ojodu Berger. If you want a ram at a reasonable price, visit early in the morning when new livestock arrives and there’s less crowd. Rams here vary in price depending on size, but you’ll get better prices if you go deeper inside the market, as sellers at the back tend to charge less than those near the road.

2. Gbagada Market

Gbagada Market is located in the heart of Lagos and offers a variety of rams for different budgets. Even though prices may seem a bit higher due to the location, bargaining directly with livestock owners instead of middlemen can help you save money. The rams here are healthy and well-fed, and you’ll find both small and large options.

3. Alaba Rago Market

Alaba Rago is a large and busy livestock market that is well known across Lagos. Because many sellers compete for customers, the prices often go down. This makes it one of the best places to find an affordable Sallah ram in Lagos.

4. Ijora Market

Ijora Market is close to the Lagos ports, which makes it easy for sellers to bring in rams from other states and even neighbouring countries. This easy access helps reduce costs. To get the best deals here, move into the inner areas of the market.

5. Oko-Oba Market, Abattoir, Agege

Located near the Lagos State Abattoir in Agege, Oko-Oba Market is another great place to buy rams at lower prices. The market is directly connected to slaughterhouses, so rams are constantly supplied. If you visit early in the morning, you’ll find fresher and more affordable options.

6. Abesan Ram Market, Ipaja

Abesan Ram Market in Ipaja is becoming a popular spot for people looking to buy budget-friendly rams. Unlike larger and more crowded markets, this place offers a more relaxed buying experience. The competition is less intense, and you may be able to take your time to negotiate without pressure.

7. Oluwaga Ram Market, Ipaja

Also located in Ipaja, Oluwaga Ram Market is known for its wide selection of rams that fit all budgets. Due to the large number of sellers, prices are often very competitive. It’s wise to check with multiple vendors, compare prices, and always negotiate.

Whether you live on the Mainland or the Island, these markets will help you find an affordable Sallah ram in Lagos that suits your budget and allows you to celebrate Eid with peace of mind.