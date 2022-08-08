7 benefits of turmeric you should know

Turmeric is a spice scientifically called Curcuma longa. It is known for its orange color. It contains a chemical referred to as curcumin.

This ancient spice is said to be one of the most powerful and effective herbs that have been used over the years to cure ailments. It is even said to have more effects than prescribed drugs.

Turmeric has an antioxidant that slows down the aging process and prevents other aged diseases.

However, there are various outstanding benefits that turmeric brings to the body that you need to know.

1. It reduces cholesterol and body fat

Every plant based spice helps to reduce cholesterol and body fat. Turmeric is not an exception. When you use turmeric to season your food, it helps you significantly lower your blood cholesterol level.

It prevents cardiovascular issues and other serious heart diseases that can tamper with your well being.

2. It prevents cancer

Turmeric helps address cancer. This spice helps inhibit the growth and spread of all types of cancer in the body. It also lowers the growth of blood vessels that trigger cancer in the body.

Turmeric is a strong defense against cancer if it can be used in various ways.

3. It treats skin conditions

With other ingredients, turmeric can be used to achieve a good and flawless skin. For example, using turmeric powder with honey or olive oil can used for face cleansing.

Asides this, Turmeric also speeds up wound healing, cures acne, and prevents scarring. It is advisable to see a dermatologist before using turmeric depending on your skin texture for proper recommendations.

4. Increases antioxidant in the body





Turmeric contain curcumin, an antioxidant that protects your body from attacks by neutralizing the disease that might serve as a threat to your health. It also stimulate the antioxidant mechanisms in your body which builds your immune system gradually.

5. It helps to control diabetes

Taking turmeric as a spice or as an herb fights or reduces diabetes. It reduces the potency of your sugar level in your body.

It compliments the medications used to treat diabetes because it performs the same function and effect. Turmeric is a powerful herb that boosts your glucose level and also moderates insulin levels.

6. It helps to control weight gain

Turmeric is the best go to for weight loss. Turmeric tea is the best way to take this herb for weight loss alongside adequate exercise and a healthy diet. It dissolves every body fat that is associated with obesity.

7. It relieves arthritis

Arthritis is the inflammation of your joints, causing swelling, pain, and stiffness. Turmeric is a powerful herb that stops swelling. This is due to the compound known as curcumin. It helps eliminate any threat responsible for damaging your cells that affect your joints.

A lot of people know little or nothing about how beneficial turmeric is to the body. Tumeric is a very useful herb that also aids digestion. It is highly medicinal and has the same effect as medications prescribed depending on the illness.

Hope you found this helpful?

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE