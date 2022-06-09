7.9 million NIN records not missing ― NIMC

Following a Nigerian Tribune report, querying the status of about 7.9 million National Identity Numbers (NINs), the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has said that its database is intact and impenetrable.

According to a statement signed by Head, Corporate Communications at the NIMC, Kayode Adegoke, on Wednesday, the commission said no NIN records could have been missing.

It will be recalled that the Nigerian Tribune in its report entitled: “Did NIMC Lose NIN Records of 7.9 Million Nigerians?” questioned the disparity in the number of NINs issued between February and April 2021 in the NIMC periodic data updates.

However, in the statement issued by Adegoke entitled “No NIN Records of Nigerians Missing from our Database,” the NIMC said the report is an attempt to confuse and misinform the general public.

While the Nigerian Tribune regrets its error in describing NIN as a 10-digit number instead of an 11-digit number, the intention of the report is to know what has happened to about 7,968,252 NIN records as shown in the analysis which was done using data provided by the commission, published on its website and credited to the Director-General of the NIMC, Aliyu Aziz and Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami.

Recall that in the analysis, Nigerian Tribune quoted the NIMC as saying the number of NINs received by mobile operators to be linked to the SIM cards on Nigerians grew to 56.18 million as of February 2, 2021.





The claim was further buttressed by the NIMC DG, in an interview with ThisDay published on February 11, 2021 where he said: “As at February 1, 2021, the total enrollment and successfully generated NIN is 56.18 million. You, of course, know that in late December 2020, we reported a figure of 43 million NINs issued. So, we have added an additional 13 million records between December 2020 and February 2021.”

However, the agency, in its enrollment data update published on its website, said it only issued 48,211,748 NINs by March 1, 2021. The update showed a disparity of 7,968,252 in the number of NIN records issued by NIMC.

