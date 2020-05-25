69 Nigerians trafficked, stranded in Lebanon return to Nigeria

Fifty trafficked Nigerian girls and 19 other stranded citizens have been evacuated from the country and arrived in Nigeria on Sunday, the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission announced on Monday.

According to the commission in its twitter handle, the Nigerians, comprising 50 trafficked girls and 19 others stranded, arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Sunday night and were received by the officials of the commission.

The were then flown to Abuja by the Air Peace airline and on arrival at the Abuja airport, they were taken to two hotels in Abuja where they are expected to be profiled today and sent to their various states.

According to reports, the girls, who have spent between two years and 10 years doing forced labour and some engaging in prostitution, were rescued following intervention by the Lebanese government.

The 50 girls who were said to have been trafficked to Lebanon by various traffickers were said to have been promised very lucrative jobs and on getting to the country, they found out that the jobs were not available, but instead, they were made to do all sort of indecent jobs while the other 19 Nigerians were said to have been stranded in the country.

Also speaking on the rescue of the ladies, the Foreign Minister, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, expressed gratitude to the Lebanese government for the support in evacuating the Nigerians.

“With the financial and logistic support of the Lebanese Government and Lebanese community in Nigeria, 50 trafficked Nigerian girls and 19 stranded Nigerian ladies were successfully evacuated from #Lebanon and arrived Nigeria today.

“Profound gratitude to Ambassador Houssam Diad, Lebanese Ambassador in Nigeria and Ambassador Goni Zannabura, Nigerian Ambassador in Lebanon.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Pantami Used Armed Officers To Evict Our Staff, Abike Dabiri Alleges

The chairman, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has alleged that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami used armed security men to eject NIDCOM from the offices which they occupied in the NCC building located at Mbora District… Read full story

Naira Set To Rally As CBN, ABCON Finalise BDCs’ Resumption Of Forex Sale

The naira is facing its greatest risk from the COVID-19 pandemic as currency speculators continue to make spurious demand for dollar with the hope of making good returns from the rising gaps between… Read full story

MONDAY LINE: Buhari’s Fifth May 29

MUHAMMADU Buhari’s first coming was from December 31, 1983 to August 27, 1985. It was a period of famine and pestilence; of queues for coins and corn and of lean liberty. His second coming will be five years old on Friday. Can he sit back and use his tongue to count his teeth? What has changed between his past… Read full story

China Tells US To Stop Wasting Time In Coronavirus Battle

The US should stop wasting time in its fight against the coronavirus and work with China to combat it, rather than spreading lies and attacking the country, the Chinese Government’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, said on Sunday. The Sino-US ties have nosedived since the outbreak of the new coronavirus… Read full story

The Continued Harassment Of Essential Workers

NOT a few Nigerians were miffed by the reports of arbitrary arrests and continued harassment of essential workers by the police immediately after the recent extension by the Federal Government of the partial lockdown and curfew imposed across the country to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 global pandemic. Initially,many thought that the police operatives were at it again, acting outside their briefs for pecuniary gain… Read full story