In continuation of its 68th anniversary, the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS Delta), Warri Naval Base, embarked on free medical care in their host communities on Monday.

As a result, no fewer than 2000 residents of the Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State benefited from the medical outreach on Monday.

The event was held at the Warri South Local Government Secretariat Annex purposely to mark the 68th anniversary of the Nigerian Navy.

Beneficiaries of the medical outreach comprised youth and adults from Ubeji, Ugbuwangue, Igbudu, Okumagba, Agbasa, and other neighbouring communities playing host to the Nigerian Navy.

A public health talk on hypertension was delivered by medical personnel of the Nigerian Navy, just as free drugs were distributed to beneficiaries.

Commander of the NNS Delta, Commodore Abba Muhsin, who led the naval medical team, reiterated that the exercise was to celebrate the 68th anniversary of the Nigerian Navy.

He remarked: “On behalf of the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, I welcome you to this important day in the history of the Nigerian Navy.

“To commemorate this milestone, the Nigerian Navy, in fulfilment of its commitment and social responsibility to her host communities, is organising a Medical Rhapsody as part of the anniversary celebration.”

Muhsin said that the purpose of the outreach was to help the people within its host communities, adding that it was part of the mandate of the Nigerian Navy to organise Medical Rhapsody.

According to him, the Naval medical outreach involved reaching out and rendering free medical services to selected communities by specialist medical personnel of the Nigerian Navy.

“We want the local communities to feel that they are part of us as much as we are part of them.

“The beneficiaries of this medical outreach are usually communities in the host local government area, which is Warri South.

“Warri South has been chosen as the beneficiary of this medical outreach, and our choice is not influenced by any other factor but is purely humanitarian,” he said.

The navy commodore said that the exercise comprised a free medical check, a blood pressure check, consultation and treatment, dental and eye checks, a sugar test, and laboratory tests.

Muhsin said that the Nigerian Navy was committed to the well-being of the people and urged them to always visit the Nigerian Navy Hospital in Effurun for timely medical attention.

“We have for long identified with you as being part of us and we as part of the larger society,” he said.

The navy commodore reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigerian Navy to the general well-being of the people and urged them to partner with the Navy in a bid to make society safe and conducive for everyone.

Muhsin expressed joy at the reception and the turnout of people for the exercise, noting it would encourage the Navy to do more.

He assured that beyond the anniversary, the Nigerian Navy would continue to identify with the

people.

In his remark, Chief Eyituoyo Awani, who spoke on behalf of the host communities, thanked the Nigerian Navy for the gesture.

Awani described the outreach as a “legacy programme,” considering the high cost of executing health programmes in the country nowadays.

