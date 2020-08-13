684 Nigerians evacuated from abroad have tested positive for COVID-19 ― PTF

Six hundred and eighty-four out of the 14,906 Nigerians so far evacuated from various parts of the world have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force of the COVID-19 pandemic and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, disclosed this during Thursday’s briefing in Abuja.

While identifying with Nigerian youths on the celebration of the International Youth Day (IYD), he also revealed that nearly 80% of the evacuees are young people.

He said: “The PTF is pleased to associate with the celebration of the International Youth Day 2020 under the theme ‘Youth Engagement for Global Action’ which seeks to recognize the immense contributions and role of young people in achieving sustainable peace and development across all levels.

“Implicit in this is the need to galvanise engagement of youths to significantly enhance peacebuilding to promote social cohesion in this era of social distancing and collective fight in containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The PTF appreciates all our young people who have stepped out and are contributing to the fight against the pandemic and implore others yet to do so, to join this fight with all the necessary passion their youthful energy can bring to bear. I am sure that our risk communication and community engagement strategy would gain a lot of mileage if the various youth organisations and the youths themselves heed this call.

“It might interest you to note that of the 14,906 evacuees received during this COVID-19 pandemic, close to 80% are youths for which we are glad that only 684 tested positive to the coronavirus out of the 13,844 so far tested.

“In the coming days, we hope to receive more evacuees from different parts of the world.”

While noting that the country has effectively entered the second week of the extended eased lockdown phase, he said the PTF continues to monitor global and national trends in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mustapha observed that the world continues to pursue the search for a vaccine with over 1000 trials on-going and different claims of levels of success.

He noted the announcement by the President of Russia on the breakthrough in the development of a vaccine even as we study the developments, saying that fighting the pandemic successfully will take a global effort and “Nigeria will not be left out whenever and where ever progress is made. However, the health and safety of Nigerians will always remain our priority in the pursuit of a solution.”

He added: “For us in Nigeria, we shall remain focused on propagating the use of proven avoidance methods to break the transmission of the virus and effective case management to care for and treat infected persons.

“The ravaging effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy should provide more compelling reasons for us all to leave no stone unturned in fighting this pandemic.”

The SGF informed that this week, the United Kingdom will be going into a recession after its economy suffered a slump in growth by a record 20% in the second quarter.

He reminded all Nigerians that ahead of such occurrence, the government had put in place an Economic Sustainability Plan backed by a stimulus package in the sum of N2.6 trillion to boost local economies, production and for all sizes of businesses including small family businesses.

He, therefore, urged the nation’s businesses to take advantage of the stimulus package to revive and/or boost their businesses. We cannot afford to let our economy slide.

The PTF boss noted that fewer numbers of confirmed cases have been recorded in the last two weeks., adding: “This should never be misconstrued as a victory over the virus. There is still a serious battle to be fought ahead of us as a people and as a country. It is, important, therefore, that we continue to build on our successes and not do anything to detract from them.

“Our Risk Communication and Community Engagement messaging and consultations have been intensified, to drive the level of awareness and compliance to the wider population using media and platforms that are most effective generally and specifically.

“We wish to appeal to all Nigerians to exercise caution and restraint at all times. I wish to note however that from the reports for yesterday 12th August 2020 no fatality was recorded.”

Mustapha remarked that in the course of the week, the United States of America made good the promise made by President Donald Trump to donate medical equipment, including 200 ventilators to Nigeria as a support in the fight against the COVID-19.

He stated: “Nigeria recognizes the fact that the pandemic is a global challenge and particularly, it has impacted the United States of America in several ways, yet the bond of friendship has prevailed.

“This sacrifice and support to Nigeria are very much appreciated. I want to assure the Government and people of the United States that these ventilators, like other materials received from our various partners, would be judiciously deployed and transparently managed.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Magu Cries Out Over Fair Hearing, Lawyer Writes Salami Panel

SUSPENDED acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, has told the Ayo Salami-led Judicial Commission of Inquiry that his rights to a fair hearing are being violated. This is contained in a letter written by Magu’s lawyer, Mr Wahab Shittu, dated August 11, and addressed …

FG To Deduct Money From States Over Double Taxation

THE Federal Government is set to sanction states engaging in double taxation in the country, as the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has asked the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, to deduct money from the source from those states…

Insecurity: NGF Calls For Investigation Into Obadiah Mailafia’s Allegation

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has called on security agencies to investigate the allegation by a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Obadiah Mailafia, that “…one of the Northern governors is the commander of Boko Haram in…

FG Set To Pay N22.6 Billion Final Entitlement Of Ex-Airways Workers

THE former workers of the defunct national carrier, Nigeria Airways, may soon have cause to smile as indications have just emerged that efforts are on top gear to ensure the payment of the final batch of their benefits. Information flittered out early in the week of the ongoing move by the Federal Government to offset…

UNILAG Council Appoints Omololu Soyombo As Acting VC

With the removal of Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos, the governing council has appointed Prof Omololu Soyombo as acting vice-chancellor. Registrar of UNILAG, Oladejo Azeez, in a statement also confirmed that Ogundipe was lawfully removed as vice-chancellor at an emergency meeting…

Audit Query: NPA Recovers $89 Million, N2.404 Billion Outstanding Rental Debts

Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) on Wednesday disclosed that it has recovered whooping sums of $89 million and N2.404 billion outstanding debt owed by some corporate organisations. Managing Director, NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman disclosed this during the investigative hearing held at the instance of the House Committee on Public Accounts…