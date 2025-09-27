65th Independence: Nigeria’s aviation still wobbles without national carrier – Experts

Nigeria’s aviation industry continues to grapple with fundamental challenges, chief among them the absence of a robust national carrier 100 years after the first flight landed in the country on 1925.

Despite the country’s vast potential and growing demand for air travel, the sector remains heavily dependent on foreign airlines, which reap significant benefits while local carriers struggle to stay afloat.

The statistics are telling: local airlines benefit from less than 5% of the market share on foreign routes, while their foreign counterparts dominate with a staggering 95 percent.

This disparity underscores the urgent need for a strong national carrier that can compete effectively in the global aviation market.

Experts point to the lack of a national carrier as a major barrier to the industry’s growth.

Chris Aligbe, CEO of Belujane Konsult, notes that the absence of a national carrier for over two decades has impacted technical competence and managerial ability, leading to a dearth of technical know-how in the sector.

The liquidation of Nigeria Airways in 2003 marked the beginning of this decline, and despite numerous attempts to revive a national carrier, none have come to fruition.

The most recent attempt, Nigeria Air, was unveiled with much fanfare but has stalled due to political wrangling and public skepticism.

Aviation and Aerospace Development Minister, Festus Keyamo’s declaration that the government will not spend “a dime” on a state-backed national airline has drawn criticism, with many seeing it as a setback to long-standing efforts to revive a national flag carrier.

Industry stakeholders argue that a national carrier would not only boost the economy but also create jobs and stimulate tourism.

With a population of over 200 million people, Nigeria needs an airline that can connect its citizens to the world efficiently and reliably.

The absence of such a carrier has led to capacity constraints, flight disruptions, and delays, ultimately affecting the nation’s economy.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has identified capacity issues as a primary cause of flight disruptions and delays.

According to Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at NCAA, the scarcity of adequate aircraft among Nigerian airline operators is at the root of the challenge.

However, the recent signing of the Cape Town Convention (CTC) practice direction has paved the way for domestic airline operators to access aircraft on dry lease, which could help alleviate the capacity problem.

To break this cycle, experts recommend that the government reconsider its stance on investing in a national carrier.

Auwalu Babura, Group Managing Director/CEO of Red Star Express, emphasizes the need for improved air cargo operations to positively impact Nigeria’s GDP.

This can be achieved by investing in cargo aircraft and developing a more coordinated approach to air cargo logistics.

In all, Nigeria’s aviation industry will continue to wobble without a robust national carrier.

The government must prioritize the development of a strong aviation sector by investing in a national carrier, improving infrastructure, and creating a conducive environment for local airlines to thrive.

Only then can Nigeria unlock its full potential in the aviation industry and reap the economic benefits that come with it.

READ ALSO FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE