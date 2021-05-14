$65m fraud: Fugitive no longer in-law to Buhari ― Presidency

The Presidency has clarified that Gimba Yau Kumo, accused of $65 million fraud in the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) and has been declared wanted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and related offences Commission (ICPC), is no longer a son-in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari.

A statement issued by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Friday night informed that the relationship between Kumo and the president’s daughter ended some years ago.

“While at some point in time the said fugitive from justice had been linked to a family member in marriage, that relationship has ended some years ago,” Garba said.

Reacting to what he called a running story to the effect that the ICPC has declared “an inlaw of the president” wanted in connection with the fraud, he said: “This should normally be an affirmation that our anti-corruption agencies/institutions are truly independent and allowed unfettered freedom by the President which in fact is the case.

“That a state institution can issue such is a measure of the administration’s commitment to accountability, equality and justice.

“To set the records straight, the person declared wanted by the ICPC is not an inlaw to president Buhari.”

The presidential aide further said: “It is therefore unfortunate to bring the President’s family into this case. It is in our view, an attempt to generate views and sell copies of sensational reporting.

“The president’s position at all times is that the law is allowed to take its course. As is well known of him, President Muhammadu Buhari will not provide any cover for crime, no matter who is involved.”

