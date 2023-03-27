Jacob Segun Olatunji – Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has confirmed the arrest of 781 suspects across the States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory FCT Abuja for various electoral offences during the last General Elections.

Speaking at a meeting with the Senior Police officers from the Commissioners of Police and above to review the General Elections in Abuja on Monday, the IGP disclosed that the police in addition recovered 132 firearms of various descriptions during the period.

According to him “feedbacks so far received across the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT indicates that a total of 489, major electoral infractions leading to the arrest of a total of 781, offenders were recorded nationally both during the Presidential and National Assembly Elections and the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly Elections, while not less than 66, firearms of various descriptions were recovered from electoral adversaries

“A summary indicates that a total of 185 major electoral offenses were reported during the Presidential and National Assembly Elections with 203 arrests made and 18 firearms recovered.

“Similarly, a total of 304 electoral offences were recorded during the Gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly polls with a total number of 578 arrests, and 48 firearms.

The IGP, while assuring that the Police would collaborate with INEC leadership in ensuring that all electoral offenders are expeditiously and transparently prosecuted, said this would be done not only in the interest of criminal justice delivery but in furtherance to our vision of sanitizing our democratic space.

According to him “I have directed that all electoral offenses case files across all State Commands be submitted to my Office where a Committee has been established to centrally collate and coordinate the processing of the Case files to INEC, preparatory to the commencement of the prosecution process.

“While this process is being perfected, you are directed to draw on your discretionary powers in granting administrative bail to the suspects to avoid human rights infractions that could result from lengthy custody of the offenders pending the pressing of charges against them.

” In so doing, however, you must be mindful of the nature of their crimes and ensure thar they are by law and practice, fail within the categories that are ordinarily bailable at Police level”.

This came just as the IGP who commended the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force for their dedication during the elections, condemned the actions of some political actors who he said engaged in ethnic profiling in advancing their interests.





He said the meeting was aimed at evaluating its performance during the 2023 General Elections process, highlighting lessons and strengths, and identifying the key challenges ..

He charged the Strategic Police Managers to readjust strategies and operations towards ensuring a stable post-election security order and refocus policing attention on routine law enforcement duties.