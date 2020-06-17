65 reports of rape, sodomy received in Sokoto in 60 days ― Sokoto govt

Sokoto State government has confirmed that at least not less than 65 separate cases of defilements, rape and sodomy were reported in the state within two months.

The state commissioner of women and children affairs Hajia Kulu Sifawa disclosed this in Sokoto while briefing journalists in her office on Tuesday.

She disclosed that between April and now, the state recorded 65 cases of defilements, rape and sodomy.

“The increase in the cases of rape, defilement and Sodomy can be attributed to lockdown as a result of COVID-19 pandemic she said.

According to the commissioner, the ministry in collaboration with civil society organisation and non-governmental organisation would do everything possible to make sure that the victims of rape, defilements and sodomy get justice.

Hajia Kulu added that to cushion the effect of the coronavirus the ministry has provided palliative for those in IDPs in Wamakko, Ghadi in Rabah local government as well as those in Sabon Birni.

She, however, canvassed for a stiffer penalty for rapists stressing that increase rate of rape cases in the country could be blamed on moral decadence, while she enjoined parents to rise up to their responsibility in inculcating good moral, values in their children.

She hinted that as part of the effort of the ministry to the passing of child right act, she said the ministry has met with stakeholders in the state such as the sultanate council, the ministry of justice, state house of assembly, the Ulamas and other religious organisation to fine-tune the grey areas for the domestication of the child right act.

The commissioner thanked Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for his unflinching support to the ministry but however said the ministry is faced with the challenge of inadequate funds to carry out some of its responsibility.

