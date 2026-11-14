65 per cent of my extended family members are Muslims – Makinde

…calls for religious tolerance

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has disclosed that 65 per cent of his extended family members are Muslims, saying the religious diversity within his family is proof that faith should not be a source of division.

He made the disclosure on Saturday while opening a three-day conference organised by the League of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland, also known as Rabitatul-Aimmat Wal Ulamai Fi Bilaadi Yoruba, at Jogor Centre, Oke-Ado, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Makinde said his grandfather was a Muslim and that members of his extended family practised different religions without allowing their religious differences to create divisions among them.

The governor, who is the 2027 presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), urged Nigerians to promote religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence, particularly as the country approaches the 2027 general elections.

“Makinde is the name of the father that gave birth to my father, who is my grandfather. He lived and died as a Muslim. If I call our family meeting today, I mean the extended family meeting, as we speak, 65 per cent will be Muslims. So, religion cannot divide us in Oyo.”

He urged Islamic scholars and other participants at the conference to use their influence to promote unity and discourage religious divisions across the country.

“I want to plead with you that we cannot be divided by religion. We are created by the same God. So, as this conference starts, let’s preach unity among us and don’t let us be divided by religion,” he said.

Meanwhile, leaders of the League of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland have declared that the organisation would not endorse any political party or candidate ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Chairman of the league’s Board of Trustees, Muhammad Habibullah Adam Abdullah El-Ilory, said the organisation was not a political platform and would not use its activities to advance the interests of politicians.

He explained that the clerics would limit their political role to praying for the emergence of credible leaders.

“We are religious leaders, we are not politicians, but we are the fathers of politicians. We will not declare support for any political party or politicians. We, the League of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland, cannot declare support or announce our support for any politician or political party. We can only pray to God for Him to give us credible leaders,” he said.

The league’s President, Jamiu Kewulere, also maintained that Islamic clerics should concentrate on their religious responsibilities rather than participate in partisan politics.

He said their priority should be to guide their followers and teach the principles of Islam.

“We are not politicians. An Imam is not supposed to be involved in politics. Our focus should be to guide people and preach the religion of Islam in line with Islamic principles,” he said.

The conference brought together Islamic clerics, traditional rulers, political leaders and other stakeholders from Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ekiti, Lagos and Ondo states to deliberate on issues affecting the Muslim community and society at large.

Dignitaries at the event included Makinde; the APM governorship candidate in Oyo State, Bimbo Adekanmbi; his running mate, Open Salawu; and the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in the state, Hazeem Gbolarumi.

Others were El-Ilory; Kewulere; the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Abdulganiy Abubakar; the Alfa Agba of Ibadanland, Abdulbari Adetunji; the Grand Mufti of Yorubaland, AbdulRasaq Ishola; the Secretary-General of the league, Mustapha Hamzat; and the Chairman of the Oyo State Pilgrim Welfare Board (Muslim Wing), Hashim Atere.

Also present were the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Daud Akinola; the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Afolabi Olaoye; the Onigbeti of Igbeti, Oba Bashir Abioye; Professors Amidu Sanni, Kamil Olosho and Adam Surajudeen; and the Iyalode Adini of Yorubaland, Sedeekat Aderibigbe.