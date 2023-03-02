Rachael Omidiji

United Kingdom prime minister Rishi Sunak congratulated Nigeria’s president-elect Bola Tinubu on his victory in the 2023 presidential election.

He reiterated in his congratulatory tweet that the UK-Nigeria relationship remains unshaken, particularly in the areas of security and trade, as posted on Wednesday, 2nd, March, 2023 via his verified Twitter handle.

Sunak pledged his support and assured that he is ready to work with the president-elect to ensure a smooth handover of power.

The tweet reads: “The UK-Nigeria relationship remains strong.” “I look forward to working together to grow our security and trade ties, opening up opportunities for businesses, and creating prosperity in both our countries.”

Recall the Nigeria president-elect was the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election where he won his major opponents Atiku Abubakar of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party’s Peter Obi and candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Tinubu polled 8,794,726 votes and was followed by Atiku who got 6,984,520 votes, Obi polled 6,101,533 votes and Kwankwaso with 1,496,687 votes, according to election results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).