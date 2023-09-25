The Federal Government has said that Nigerians have embraced democracy with its core values as the best form of government despite the wave of coups in some parts of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) sub-region.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, who stated this on Monday while briefing journalists on the activities of Nigeria’s 63rd Independence day celebration, said democracy affords the citizens the opportunity through elective structures and processes to effectively participate in the affairs of their country.

He, however, admitted that bad governance has been the bane of development of the country, expressing determination of the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to deal with the issues of corruption and mismanagement of resources as shown in the removal of the former Central Bank Governor (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Akume disclosed that the report of the Special Investigator ordered by the President into the activities of CBN, which has been on for some time now, will soon be released and Nigerians would know what really went on and what brought the country to where it is today.

He said as a result of the current economic situation, President Bola Tinubu has approved for a low-key celebration while the government continues to work to remedy the situation.

SGF said there would be a Presidential Broadcast to the nation on Sunday, 1st October, 2023 at 7:00 am, while the military parade would take place at the Presidential Villa.

Akume said: “This celebration is particularly important at this time having witnessed an unbroken democratic record since 1999 as well as the seamless, successful and peaceful Presidential Transition programme from one government to another.

“Despite political tremors and a wave of coups in some parts of the ECOWAS sub-region, Nigerians have fully embraced democracy with its core values and practices as the best form of governance.

“The relationship between the people and government in representative democracy is symbiotic: while the citizens support the government, the government provides security, protects, and enhances their interests.

“The government is fully aware of the economic challenges that Nigerians are confronted with since the removal of the fuel subsidy as well as the impact of the global economic downturn.

“The government is working assiduously to provide the necessary palliatives so as to mitigate such challenges and also the provision of buses to ease hardship on transportation among others.





“At the same time, the government is engaging with Labour in order to address areas of concern for the well-being of all Nigerian workers and Nigerians generally”, he said.

Senator Akume while rolling out the activities for the celebration, said there will be a world Press Conference on Monday, 26th September at the National Press Center, Radio House Abuja at 11:00am.

“Anniversary Symposium/Public Lecture, Thursday, 28th September, 2023 at State house Conference Center @ 10 am.

“Lecture on Friday, 29th September 2023 National Mosque Conference Center at 10:00 am and Juma’at Prayer at the National Mosque at 1:00 pm.

“Presidential Broadcast, Sunday, 1st October, 2023 at 7:00 am. Inter-Denominational Church Service on Sunday, 1st October, 2023 at the National Christian Center at 10:00 am. Military Parade on Monday, 2nd October, 2023 at the Presidential Villa, at 9:00am”.

While answering questions on the state of the country’s economy, the SGH said most of these problems confronting Nigeria are because of bad governance.

He said when President Bola Tinubu came on board, he took a very sound decision at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). According to him, that act led to the massive improvement in the capital market, “as experts have told us, it is something that can never happen in the past 15 years”, he said.

“We have a new team at the CBN and a special investigator has been in the CBN for sometime now and his result will soon be released and Nigerians will know what really went on and what brought us to where we are today”, Akume added.

