The Prelate of Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Hope Waddle Parish, Calabar, His Eminence, Ekpeyong Akpanika has appealed to the government of Cross River to empower the youths by redirecting their energy into sports and reviving the moribund sports council in the state.

The Prelate gave this charge, on Sunday, during the thanksgiving service held to commemorate Nigeria’s 63rd independence.

He said it is with mixed feelings of joy and sadness that we celebrate the independence, stressing that the state of the nation calls for reflection as both the government and people are involved in building a legacy for the next generation.

While reminiscing on the once-organised state of the educational, transportation and vibrant middle class, he called on leaders at all levels to rise and become generational thinkers and take action to build a good legacy for the next generation.

His Eminence called on the government to take advantage of the fertile land the state has to invest massively in agriculture while also encouraging technological know-how to meet up with a competitive world.

However, he commended Sen Bassey Otu’s led administration for their achievements in a few months particularly the noticeably frequent evacuation of waste in the metropolis, intervention in the area of Security and Her Excellency Rev. Eyoawan Otu’s welfare visits to the home of the aged, motherless and less privileged in the society, while encouraging them to do more.

On his part, the Governor of Cross River State Sen. Prince Bassey Otu spoke through his Deputy Rt. Hon.Peter Odey during the thanksgiving service called on the Nigerian Labour Union to sheath their sword and give the government a chance for more deliberation.

Speaking at the event, the Governor said: “As a government, we have pledged to prioritize the welfare and well-being of our citizens. We have promised a ‘People-First’ approach to governance and today, I want to assure you that your commitment to the development of our state remains unwavering and we are determined to create an environment where businesses can thrive and create job opportunities for our people.”

The event was attended by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Elvert Ayambem, the Chief Judge of the state, His Lordship, Justice Akon Ikpeme, the Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu and members of the Obong’s Council, members of the State Executive Council, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Anthony Owan Enoch, Service Chiefs, top government functionaries, elder statesmen and a host of other dignitaries.

