63rd Birthday Colloquium: Aregbesola should admit his failure as former governor in Osun ― PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Osun State chapter, on Sunday said the Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola should admit what they termed as his alleged colossal failure as a former governor of Osun instead of trying to rewrite history through his 63rd birthday virtual colloquium.

Reacting to the birthday colloquium, the party in a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Hon Sunday Bisi contended that “Aregbesola should stop struggling with an open wound of his conscience which can only be healed by truthful admission of his failure as a former governor of Osun State.”

The statement reads “the former governor had through his birthday colloquium held on Saturday tried to justify actions taken during his reign as the state governor and rewrite the history of his regime as one that was pro masses even when the debris of his failed government has continued to threaten the very existence of the same people he claimed to have served.”

“We sympathised with some members of APC in the country who out of idleness brought about by global pandemic of Covid-19, participated in the colloquium as innocent victims of misinformation and eminent guests railroaded to window dress a tattered image.”

“The PDP specifically wants to know if there is any need for merriment invented technical valuation when it is clear enough that the measured assets on the ground in Osun State are far below the quantum of the loans accessed to achieve the largely undelivered assets.”

“These loans have also proved to be far above the collateral size of the state, aside from running foul of all 5 C’s of Credit analysis of character, capacity, capital, collateral and conditions. It suffices to say that the economic strength of the state, in liquidity and projections, were poorly padded by Aregbesola’s economic team to unsuspecting lenders, with the sole aim of sun-drying the state for their pleasure of greed.”

“We put it to the birthday voodoo economists to rise beyond intoxication from the colloquium tokenism and ask their host for justifiable reasons behind non-completion of all major projects pinned to the loans obtained on behalf of the state.”

“Mr Bismark and governor el-Rufai who specifically undertook the ‘panel beater’ job at the colloquium should ask their host why Gbongan-Akoda road dualisation project has till today, not gone beyond 20 per cent completion despite awarding the 49km road for almost N50bn to one construction firm and with a commensurate quantum of credit facility sourced and assessed for its timeous execution.”

“We challenge Mr Bismark and Mr el-Rufai to take a physical visit to the state and drive through this road on top speed with any brand of the car of their choice, perhaps they will return with their full-body parts as guests of Aregbesola’s colloquium next year.”

“The PDP also challenged the pleasure making theorists discard the graphic handouts given to them on MKO Abiola international airport, Ido-Osun and stake their name, life and dignity to fly with the smallest of choppers, torch down at the airport without extra aviation fuel to make a detour when landing becomes impossible.”

Of specific importance, the PDP noted is the O’Hub project for which billions of naira were sunk.

Aregbesola sold a dummy to unsuspecting Osun citizens that their farm produce would be ferried to Lagos through Dagbolu which was meant to be the hub and also bring back finished products from Lagos. Alas, no single product passed through Dagbolu for the whole eight years for which he was in office. The site today is a conducive habitat for large snakes and other dangerous animals,” the statement concluded.

