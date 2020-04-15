63-year-old man dies of COVID-19 in Lagos

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday announced the death of another COVID-19 related patient, barely 24 hours after the sixth death was recorded.

The deceased, a 63-year-old male, according to the State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi neither had a history of travel or contact with any confirmed case.

With this, the total number of death recorded in Lagos state from the pandemic now stands at 7 while the number of discharged stood at 69.

The commissioner tweets, “Lagos recorded another #COVID19 death; a 63-year-old male, Nigerian who had no history of travel or contact with any confirmed case. Total #COVID19 related deaths now stand at 7. Let’s all #StayHome. #ForAGreaterLagos.”

It also announced that 25 new cases were recorded, bringing the total confirmed cases in the state to 217.

Currently, Lagos has 217 confirmed cases; 136 of the cases are active, while 69 had recovered and were discharged.

Two of the patients had been evacuated from the country, while three had been transferred to Ogun, their state of residence.

(NAN)

