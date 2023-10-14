Sixty-three individuals are competing for seven positions in the Ishiagu Community Development Union (ICDU) election held in Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Ishiagu is a mineral-rich community in the region.

The positions being contested include Chairman, Vice Chairman, Secretary, Assistant Secretary, Treasurer, Financial Secretary, Publicity Secretary, and Auditor.

The Chairman of Ivo Local Government Area, Chief Emmanuel Ajah, disclosed that the election is a delegate election, and over 100 soldiers and policemen have been deployed to ensure its peaceful conduct.

He emphasised that he has no candidate or personal interest in the election and will support the winners.

The Chairman stressed the importance of peace and tranquillity in Ishiagu and commended the transparency of the electoral committee responsible for conducting the election.

Commissioner for Rural Development in the State, Chief Ikeuwa Omebe, stated that the election aims to ensure peace in Ishiagu and praised the delegates who came from the northern part of the country to participate in the election.

He highlighted that the state government prioritizes the welfare of the people and peace.

The election is being observed by former President of the Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim, the member representing Ohaozara, Onicha, and Ivo federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Nkemkanma Kama, business mogul Dr. Gideon Osi, former Special Assistant to the former FCT Minister Chief Ajah Nwabueze, and Franklin Ukah, all of whom are indigenes of Ishiagu.

