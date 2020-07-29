The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice is yet to recover the $62 billion oil debt from multinational oil companies.

The Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), said in a statement, on Wednesday, that his office had, in the last one year, identified and vigorously pursued the recovery of same from the International Oil Companies.

The statement issued by Dr Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the Minister said the clarification became necessary in view of the need to clear the misinformation caused by some reports where the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, (SAN) was misquoted to have said that such amount of the oil debt was recovered.

Presenting the scorecard of the activities and achievements of the Federal Ministry of Justice at a one-day workshop for judiciary correspondent on Tuesday, Malami noted that as part of an effort to recover funds for the Federal Government his Office identified and pursued such recovery with a view to having more funds for the execution of high-impact people-oriented projects in the country.

“The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice reiterated commitment to justice sector reform, fight against corruption, strict adherence to the rule of law and entrenchment of democratic principles in the best interest of the Nigerian public,” the statement added.