 61,446 verified as FG drags 3,657 civil servants before ICPC over IPPIS

A total of 3,657 civil servants have been taken by the Federal Government before the Independent and Corrupt Practices and related offences Commission (ICPC) for prosecution for failing to get verified on the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

The Head of Service of the Federation (HoS), Folashade Yemi-Esan, who disclosed this while appearing on the Ministerial Media Briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday, also revealed that a total of 61,446 civil servants in the core Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have now been verified.

She said another 1,618 applicants were found to have used illegal or fake letters while 874 officers have been suspended from the IPPIS platform.

The federal civil service boss noted that about N180 million is being saved every month and about N2 billion annually from the implementation of the IPPIS.

She also assured that the payment platform can accommodate the salaries of university lecturers who have since rejected it in preference for University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) which is yet to pass relevant integrity tests.

Details later…