61-year-old man in court over alleged assault, mischief

A 61-year-old man, Onah Rogers, on Thursday appeared in a Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, over alleged assault and mischief.

Rogers is charged with criminal conspiracy, assault and mischief.

The Prosecution Counsel, Babajide Olanipekun, told the court that the complainant, Chukwuma Chika, reported the matter at Kubwa police station on March 14.

Olanipekun alleged that the defendant and one other at large conspired, attacked and beat up the complainant on the said date.

He said the defendant intentionally damaged the complainant’s cell phone screen.

The prosecution said during police investigation, N12,000 was recovered from the defendant, adding that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 265 and 227 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defence counsel, Taiye Okoya prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms, citing Section 162 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

The Judge, Mr Muhammad Adamu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one reasonable surety in like sum.

Adamu ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He also ordered that the surety must present means of identification and adjourned the case until Oct.19 for hearing.

(NAN)

