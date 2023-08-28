No fewer than 60,000 Nigerians across Nigeria have so far lost their lives during the unabated farmers-herders clashes since 2001.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas disclosed this during the flag-off of stakeholders’ interactive session held at the instance of Ad-hoc Committee on the ‘Recurring annual clashes between Farmers and Herders In Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area of Gombe, and neighbouring Local Government Areas, including other regions of the country with similar incidents’.

While noting that the crises were hitherto seen as a regional or a confined conflict, he lamented that the menace has taken a new dimension as it has expanded and grown into a wider conflict beyond the borders of many West African countries.

The Speaker who was represented by his Deputy, Hon. Benjamin Kalu reiterated the House’s resolve to take critical look into the causes, nature, dimensions, actors, impact and possible solution to the nagging national challenge.

He said: “The clashes have resulted in avoidable losses of lives and property. It is estimated that over 60,000 people have been killed since 2001. It ought not to be so.

“The number of deaths, injuries, and kidnapped persons constitutes an alarming situation and poses a serious national security challenge for Nigeria’s quest to attain food security and alternative foreign earnings from the agricultural sector. This menace requires urgent action to be taken.

“These conflicts have escalated in recent years and it is quite consequential to our national security. What is even more concerning is the appropriation of these conflicts by terror groups, bandits and international criminal organizations.

“This has had severe consequences including the restriction of farmers from access to their farmlands, leading to food price inflation, a high cost of living, unemployment, and loss of foreign earnings that would have accrued through the agricultural sector”

On his part, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu represented by Professor Abdullahi Ya’u lamented that farmers-herders conflict has taken more lives than most of the crises seen in the country and the problem is still ongoing affecting the nation’s collective socio-economic interests.

“The issue of the farmers and herders clashes or conflict has taken more lives than most of the crises we have in recent history.

“We cannot say that nothing has been done, but the problem is still eating deep into the fabric of our collective interest, our national economy, our food security, our social security. It is high time we uncover this monster before it consumes all of us.

“The issue to some of us, if we can look in the recent history if we go back to history, we can agree that we have these clashes 30 years ago, for instance, we had these clashes but they didn’t take this dimension we are having today. Why, because over the years there were all factors mechanisms and people approached this kind of situation with all sincerity.

“Today, if there is a particular conflict or crisis, you hear all kinds of names. People don’t look at the causes of the problem, people don’t try to find solution to the problem, they always look at who is involved. If my brother is involved, if he’s related to me, if he’s from my tribe, if he’s from my religion, I try to cover him,” he noted.

He said the NSA office has expanded its focus to tackle the security issues involved by addressing the issue through dialogue, community engagements in collaboration with all relevant authorities.

In a memorandum submitted by Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore titled ‘Memorandum On Disputes between Farmers and Herders in Yamaltu-Deba Local Government Area, Gombe State’ averred that farmers/herders conflicts have significant impacts on the livelihood of Nigerians in Yamaltu-Deba and other places.

“Understanding and addressing these changes in access to grazing land or water sources is crucial in mitigating conflicts between herders and farmers in Yamaltu-Deba Local government area.

“Striking a balance between the needs and rights of groups, promoting sustainable land and water management practices, and implementing inclusive policies can help reduce conflicts and ensure the coexistence of herders and farmers in the region,” he said.

Similarly, in a presentation by its national president, Khalil Mohammed Bello, Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria (KACRAN), stated that failure of states and federal governments to take sustainable actions contributed a lot to the escalation of the conflict.

He said: “Some laws emerging in some states, restricting the free movement of Pastoralists, is seen as an infringement on the principle of free movement of people which is a constitutional right of every Nigeria, did not in any way reduce conflicts, rather, it aggravated it.

“Inability of the National Assembly to pass a bill for an act to establish ‘Grazing Reserves’ in each of the State of the Federation in 2016. This was largely because Pastoralism, was seen as a profession practiced by mainly one ethnic group, so the bill was thrown out.”

Speaking earlier, Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee, Hon. Bappa Misau said, the issues faced by farmers and herders have reached a critical juncture, demanding our immediate attention and collaborative efforts to find sustainable solutions.

He said, “To address the root cause of these problems, we need a multifaced approach that integrates the effort of Governments, Private Sector, Civil Society Organizations.

“We must also explore investments in agricultural infrastructure such as adequate investment in irrigation systems, storage facilities, rural road network etc., conflict resolution and land management, continued investment in agricultural research and development, enhancing skills and knowledge of farmers and herders,” Misau noted.

