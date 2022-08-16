6,000 youths to benefit from HYPPADEC training in six member states

Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) has said that about 6,000 youths are to benefit from the training in the six HYPPADEC members state across the country.

Kofi State coordinator of HYPPADEC, Engr. Joan Oguche made this known in Lokoja during the training of Master Trainers/Craftsmen.

She noted that out of this number, 569 participants have been selected to participate in the exercise in Kogi State.

Engr. Oguche hinted that the curriculum covers ten trade areas stressing that already the inauguration of the state steering) implementation committee has been constituted to ensure smooth implementation of the programme.

She added that the skill and trades to be acquired by the youths include tailoring and fashion designing, fish farming, poultry farming, catering and confectionery, cosmetology and computer appreciation.

Others are printing and graphic design and painting and POP.

“The training is to prepare the Master Craftsmen/Women to be able to inculcate the qualitative information effectively and respond to participant questions and lead activities that re-enforce learning,” she said.

She added that it is also to ensure the Master trainers acquire the necessary skills, management control and use of curriculum to handle youths transformation programme aims and objectives.

