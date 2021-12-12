6,000 persons in Sokoto receive cash, free medical care from UN donor agencies

In their efforts to make access to proper health care for the vulnerable, especially pregnant women, lactating mothers and children under the age of two, the United Nations SDGs programme has captured not less than 6,000 people in three local governments area of Sokoto State to benefit from cash transfer and free medical care.

Those selected, according to Isa Ibrahim, a social protection specialist, UNICEF field office in Sokoto, were drawn from three local governments area of the state including Wamakko, Wurno and Bodinga local governments. He said the three local governments will serve as the pioneer of the programme in the state

Isa who was speaking at the premises of Primary Health Centre, Gumbo in Wamakko local government while disbursing cash to the beneficiaries, said 2,000 of the beneficiaries will receive a cash transfer of 5,000 naira each for a minimum of six months in addition to free medical care

He added that the remaining 4,000 people will receive free medical care at the government hospitals in the state for one year.

He said their medical insurance has already been paid for the period of one year under the state government health insurance scheme.

He commended the state government for cooperation with the agency so far, saying the residents of the state should take advantage of all the available opportunities for themselves.

Also speaking in his remarks, Abdullahi Gbadamasi, representing WFP, one of the donors in the state, said they came to the country six years ago at the invitation of the Federal Government.

He said the organisation is presently supporting about two million people in the North-East States of Adamawa, Yobe and Borno States.

Abdullahi, however, confirmed that the programme which commenced in three local governments area of Sokoto States may be extended to other parts of the state in no distant time

In his remarks, the permanent secretary ministry of Budget and planning, Arzika Bello Bodinga who represents the state commissioner for Budget and planning, Mainasara, commended the efforts of donor agencies working in Sokoto State.

He said the state government under the leadership of Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has set aside money, domicile in the ministry of budget and planning to serve as a counterpart funding for any donor agencies who show interest in bringing succour to the people of the state.

He commended UNICEF, WFP, ILO and UNDP for their continuous support to the people of the state through different programmes in the state.

Meanwhile, some of the beneficiaries who spoke with our correspondent also commended both state government and United Nations for the opportunity

